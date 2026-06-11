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World Cup latest: Mexico and South Korea victorious on opening night
Summary
Opening matches:
- Mexico 2-0 South Africa
- South Korea 2-1 Czech Republic
Summary
Opening matches:
- Mexico 2-0 South Africa
- South Korea 2-1 Czech Republic
South Korea come from behind to win
South Korea staged a second-half comeback to beat Czech Republic 2-1 and give themselves a great chance of reaching the knockout phase.
In-Beom Hwang cancelled out Ladislav Krejci's opener with a delightful finish and Oh Hyeon-Gyu secured the victory in a dramatic second half.
South Korea are 250-1 to win the World Cup and 2-1 to finish top of Group A. They face Mexico, who are 8-15 for top spot, in the early hours of Friday.
Co-hosts cut to win World Cup
Bookmakers reacted to Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa by cutting them from 66-1 to 50-1 to win the World Cup.
Remember, if they win Group A they would stay at their Azteca home until the quarter-finals and could meet England in the last 16.
Punters are backing the draw in the 3am game between Czech Republic and South Korea. The idea, presumably, is that both will fancy their chances of beating South Africa and four points should qualify for the knockout phase.
Mexico beat South Africa 2-0
You never know what to expect from a World Cup opener but not even the boldest of bettors would have predicted there would be three red cards brandished at the Azteca this evening.
Mexico ran out 2-0 winners over South Africa after a couple of gifts from Yaya Sithole – a loose touch which led to the opening goal and a red card early in the second half that allowed the joint-hosts to cruise to victory – and delighted the loud home fans.
The game descended into chaos late on as Themba Zwane became the second South African to be dismissed, shortly before Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent for an early bath.
South Africa face an uphill battle to qualify from Group A now and will be hoping either Czech Republic or South Korea suffer a heavy defeat in the day's late game.
Don't miss our previews for tonight's late game – South Korea vs Czech Republic
There will be plenty of us out there bidding to watch every one of the 104 World Cup games this summer and those taking up that pilgrimage should look at Aaron Ashley's match preview for South Korea vs Czech Republic, which gets underway at 3am.
Even if you are getting an early night, football expert Mark Langdon has a tasty bet of the day for the same game which is worth taking a glance at before you hit the hay.
Betfair offer for the opening match: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored
Sky Bet aren't the only firm offering new customers a chance to bolster their kitty ahead of this summer's football feast and Betfair newbies can get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa, plus a £5 bet builder to use on England's opener against Croatia.
The pair's last meeting didn't fail in that department as a Siphiwe Tshabalala thunderbolt got the ball rolling at the 2010 World Cup before South Africa were pegged back late on by Mexico and more fireworks could be on the cards tonight.
Click here to learn more about Betfair's 50-1 offer or use the image below to be taken directly to the sign-up page.
Mexico vs South Africa Sky Bet offer: Get 60-1 for the joint-hosts to win or draw
Global music superstars Shakira and Burna Boy are out to build the excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup curtain-raiser and football fanatics should also think about building something else, their playing funds.
The good news is that Sky Bet are on hand to help out with a new-customer offer of a huge 60-1 for favourites Mexico to avoid defeat against Bafana Bafana.
Click here to learn more about claiming that offer or head to Sky Bet directly by clicking the image below.
Check out our Bet Builder tips
We also have a Bet Builder for Mexico vs South Africa.
James Milton's treble pays out at over 11-2 with Paddy Power.
Mexico vs South Africa predictions
'Group A favourites Mexico kept six clean sheets in eight matches this year and are full of confidence after winning the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League in 2025' – James Milton is keen on Mexico's chances in the tournament opener.
Welcome to our World Cup blog
The wait is almost over. The 2026 World Cup begins at Estadio Azteca at 8pm tonight when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Group A.
Welcome to Racing Post Sport's rolling World Cup blog.
Make sure to come here each day throughout the tournament – from tonight's opener through to the final on July 19 – for the best World Cup betting tips, news and offers.