South Korea come from behind to win

You never know what to expect from a World Cup opener but not even the boldest of bettors would have predicted there would be three red cards brandished at the Azteca this evening.

Mexico ran out 2-0 winners over South Africa after a couple of gifts from Yaya Sithole – a loose touch which led to the opening goal and a red card early in the second half that allowed the joint-hosts to cruise to victory – and delighted the loud home fans.

The game descended into chaos late on as Themba Zwane became the second South African to be dismissed, shortly before Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent for an early bath.

South Africa face an uphill battle to qualify from Group A now and will be hoping either Czech Republic or South Korea suffer a heavy defeat in the day's late game.