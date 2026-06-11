Can USA and Canada follow in the footsteps of their joint-hosts?

Given they are 66-1 and 150-1 for World Cup glory, both USA and Canada could do with a strong start and each will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of their joint-hosts, Mexico.

Henry Hardwicke gives his view on whether the North American pair will be successful in today's 6-4 acca while Mark Langdon, who landed a 20-21 winner yesterday, also has his say in our Bet of the Day .