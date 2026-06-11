Scotland get bid to overcome 250-1 odds under way later tonight

Scotland's fans have travelled to North America in huge numbers despite their nation being 250-1 shots to win the lot and there will be plenty of eyes on their opener against Haiti, which kicks off at 2am tomorrow morning.

Find out here whether Dan Childs believes it will be a welcome World Cup return for the Tartan Army or whether Haiti can spring a surprise.

Punters confident in Scotland's chances shouldn't miss Paddy Power's new-customer offer of 50-1 for the Scots to win while those expected an exciting encounter should look at the 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet.