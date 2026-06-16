World Cup Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on England vs Croatia

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How far will England go this summer?

Aaron Ashley: I’m going for a quarter-final exit. I expect England to win the group, but they could meet Mexico, who will be armed with home advantage, in the round of 16, and that would be a true test. I still see Brazil as the most likely victor in Group C and expect big improvement from their opening draw with Morocco, which is far from a disappointing result.

Joe Casey: I’ll say a semi-final defeat. I initially had them going out in the quarters, but having seen some of the other contenders, I have become more positive about their chances. I think the conditions and the after-effects of a long Premier League season could be the main factors preventing them from going all the way.

Henry Hardwicke: I can see a scenario where England go pretty close to winning the World Cup, but I also have a feeling it could be a complete disaster for the Three Lions. Thomas Tuchel’s men have failed to impress in friendly games; the German has been a pretty abrasive figure, and I am not sure the players are buying into his ideas. I’d plump for the last 32 at a big price.

James Milton: England showed their ruthlessness against weak opponents during a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, and they should top Group L. However, I’m not sure they will keep the ball well enough during tenseknockout-stage ties, which could be a big issue in energy-sapping conditions, so I’ll say a quarter-final exit.

Jack Ogalbe: I’m concerned about the draw and the possibility of facing Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the last 16. A win tonight might bring me around, but the length and logistics of this tournament mean someone’s going to get hurt, and it might be England.

What's your best bet for England v Croatia?

AA: England to win & under 3.5 goals. Winning the group is the clear aim for Thomas Tuchel, but tournament football is demanding, and the shackles are unlikely to come off. The Three Lions edged past Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020, and they have conceded only two goals in their last eight internationals.

JC: England should win fairly comfortably. This is not the same Croatian team as in 2018 and they were the beneficiaries of a soft qualifying group to reach this point. ThomasTuchel’s side should be able to outclass a team who were comfortably brushed aside by Brazil and Belgium in thebuild-up to this tournament.



HH: I fancy Croatia or the draw on the double chance. Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and either Morgan Rodgers or Jude Bellingham are set to start behind Harry Kane in attack, and those creative players have hardly been in sparkling form. I think it’ll be a slow-tempo and low-scoring contest which Croatia could nick.



JM: England to win to nil. They cruised through qualifying, winning all eight matches without conceding a goal, and defeated Croatia 1-0 in the group stage at Euro 2020. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson should dominate an ageing Croatia midfield and the Three Lions can grind out an opening victory.

JO: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer. Whether for club or country, Kane’s form and pedigree mean you have to consider him whenever he is even or greater to score. The England captain had a brilliant season for Bayern Munich and although he hasn’t always had things his way at tournaments, it looks set up for him to shine tonight.

Should Tuchel start Bellingham or Rogers?

AA: Morgan Rogers has had a fine season for Aston Villa but Jude Bellingham has the X factor and would get my vote. The Real Madrid man regularly displays his defensive attributes but is also capable of being chief creator and chipping in with vital goals. Bellingham has the ability to do things not many others in the world can, and he is a player for the big stage.

JC: Definitely Jude Bellingham. While Morgan Rogers had a good season at Aston Villa, he did tend to run a bit hot and cold, and Jude Bellingham is a real difference-maker. The Real Madrid man pulled England through in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and can be a talismanic figure once again.



HH: Morgan Rogers has had a better club campaign but Jude Bellingham is a vastly superior performer, and if you’re looking for the player with a higher ceiling, the Real Madrid midfielder is undoubtedly the man to start.



JM: Form should usually trump reputation in a selection dilemma, but Jude Bellingham’s tournament pedigree and his bright performance in England’s final friendly against Costa Rica give him the edge. Morgan Rogers’ dribbling ability andlong-range shooting mean he is a great option from the bench.

JO: He should start Morgan Rogers, but I believe he will go with Jude Bellingham. Rogers impressed in qualifying and, at times, was inspirational forAston Villa. Bellingham has struggled with injuries, and I still prefer him running on to the game as a number eight. However, it would be typical for him to produce something special against Croatia.

'Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson should dominate an ageing Croatia midfield'

Give us a Bet Builder treble for Wednesday's match?

AA: England to win, Mateo Kovacic to be carded and Nico O’Reilly to have at least one shot pays 8-1. The Three Lions should be too athletic for Croatia while Kovacic played only nine times for Manchester City during the 2025-26 campaign and has his work cut out in midfield. O’Reilly loves to get forward from left-back and has a clear eye for goal.

JC: Elliot Anderson to win two or more fouls, Anthony Gordon to score or assist and Harry Kane to have a headed shot on target. Anderson was brought down 80 times in the Premier League in 2025-26. Gordon’s pace and power can cause real problems for Croatia and Harry Kane had a headed shot on target in both warm-up matches.



HH: Croatia or the draw on the double chance, under 2.5 goals and Mateo Kovacic to be shown a card. Kovacic is likely to have to cover plenty of ground to support aged midfield partner Luka Modric, and the Manchester City man looks a bet to be booked. A three-leg bet builder pays around 11-1.



JM: England to win, under 3.5 goals and Marin Pongracic to be shown a card. England’s defensive record in competitive fixtures under Thomas Tuchel is outstanding, and their forwards should trouble Croatia centre-back Pongracic, who was booked 15 times in 37 starts for Fiorentina in 2025-26.

JO: England win, one or both not to score, and Elliot Anderson to commit three or more fouls. England won all eight qualifying games without conceding and I’m hoping for a controlled victory. Elliot Anderson’s emergence has made a big difference, and in hot conditions, his knack for committing tactical fouls could result in three or more.

Which team or player has caught your eye at the World Cup so far?

AA: I was seriously impressed with Morocco in the 1-1 draw with Brazil, and there is nothing to say that the semi-finalists of four years ago can’t enjoy another deep run. They were relentless with Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz linking up to some effect while 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi showed maturity beyond his years and controlled the midfield.

JC: Cape Verde’s performance against Spain was heroic and showed the value of proper defending, which can look like a dying art in football at times. Pico Lopes was a monster in the middle of the defence, and it’s not hard to see why he is a cult hero in Irish football. Elijah Just was also a big standout for New Zealand and may not be at Motherwell much longer.



HH: Ayyoub Bouaddi was the best player on the pitch inMorocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil and the 18-year-old was able to single-handedly dominate Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro. The Atlas Lions could well go deep in the World Cup and Bouaddi is an interesting contender on theYoung Player of the Tournament market.



JM: Canada’s star striker JonathanDavid had a disappointing outing against Bosnia but his fellow forwards were impressive. Tani Oluwaseyi’s all-round game was excellent, only let down by his lack of composure in front of goal, while Cyle Larin scored a superb equaliser, and 6ft5 substitute Promise David also unsettled the Bosnian defence.

JO: Mexico made the right call by starting Erik Lira over Edson Alvarez, and Bayern Munich may have signed a superstar ahead of Ismael Saibari’s proposed move from PSV. Saibari’s clever run and chipped finish for Morocco against Brazil were pure class. I also want to see more of Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi.

Read more World Cup predictions:

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