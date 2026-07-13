World Cup football semi-final accumulator tips: Back our double at 15-2

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Just four nations remain in the race for the World Cup trophy as France face Spain on Tuesday before England meet Argentina on Wednesday.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the World Cup markets and has put together a semi-final double which pays out at 15-2 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Tuesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, July 14

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Spain to beat France

England to beat Argentina

Total odds: @ 15-2 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

France vs Spain

France have a formidable forward line and Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe are capable of unlocking any defence. However. Les Bleus are relatively weak in central midfield and Spain are likely to control possession, so France may not get many opportunities to release their attacking talents.

La Roja have conceded only one goal in six World Cup games and the European champions look overpriced.

England vs Argentina

England are closing in on World Cup glory and the Three Lions can roar in their semi-final clash against Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel's men have been made to work in knockout matches against DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, but the form of those victories rates stronger than Argentina's efforts.

La Seleccion needed a last-gasp winner to beat Egypt and extra-time to get past Cape Verde and Switzerland, and the defending champions look vulnerable to a top-level England side.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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