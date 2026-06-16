World Cup football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 17: Back our acca at 13-2

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England's World Cup campaign gets underway when the Three Lions take on Croatia in Texas on another packed night of North American action.

There are four games stretching into the early hours and football tipster Henry Hardwicke has put together a Wednesday fourfold which pays out at 13-2 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, June 17

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Portugal to beat DR Congo

Under 3.5 goals in England vs Croatia

Draw in Ghana vs Panama

Under 3.5 goals in Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Total odds: 13-2 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Portugal vs DR Congo

The control and structure that Portugal can implement on matches is likely to be key at the World Cup and their top-level midfield can boss DR Congo. Roberto Martinez's men are ready to pick up three points in their opening Group K contest.

Under 3.5 goals in England vs Croatia

Croatia's aged squad is unable to play high-intensity football, and Thomas Tuchel has shown no willingness to let the shackles off in his time in charge of England. It's difficult to see too much attacking action in Dallas.

Ghana vs Panama

Panama have lost only two of their last 18 matches, and as we have seen already at the World Cup, there is a lot to be said for sitting in and being difficult to beat. This Ghana side is not a patch on their golden generation and the draw looks a value play in this spot.

Under 3.5 goals in Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Uzbekistan aren't one of the leading lights at the World Cup, but their strength is in defence and Fabio Cannavaro's men have kept six clean sheets in their last ten matches. Colombia should have enough to win this tie, but the goals are unlikely to flow at the Azteca.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

England vs Croatia prediction: 6-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs DR Congo: 9-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Ghana vs Panama prediction: 11-2 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction: 8-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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