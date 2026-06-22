World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 23: Back our acca at 5-1

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England will be looking to follow up their impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia when they take on Ghana in Foxborough. The Three Lions take centre stage on a night which features four cracking World Cup contests.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the World Cup coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, June 23

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Under 2.5 goals in Portugal vs Uzbekistan

England to beat Ghana

Under 2.5 goals in Panama vs Croatia

Colombia to beat DR Congo

Total odds: @ 5-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal have a number of excellent playmakers, but they also have a washed-up forward leading the attack and Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer capable of making space to allow his talented teammates to thrive.

Roberto Martinez's men managed only seven efforts on goal and one shot on target in their 1-1 draw with DR Congo and the former Belgium boss lacks the decisiveness to axe Ronaldo. Uzbekistan can stay competitive in a low-scoring contest.

England vs Ghana

Defensively minded Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz failed to play to his team's strengths in an unimpressive 1-0 win over Panama and it'll be a case of attack versus defence when England meet the Black Stars.

The Three Lions are fancied to follow up their 4-2 win over Croatia with another emphatic success.

Panama vs Croatia

Croatia were crushed by England in the second half of their opening World Cup contest, and while that may be a case of playing a top-level team, it could also signal the beginning of the end for Zlatko Dalic's ageing squad.

Either way, Panama have the defensive fortitude to dig in for what should be a low-scoring affair.

Colombia vs DR Congo

Colombia were full of attacking verve in their 3-1 success over Uzbekistan and their high-class frontline looks set to carry them to success over DR Congo.

The Leopards played with credit in their 1-1 draw with Portugal, but they may find the tempo and pace of Colombia's attack more difficult to deal with.

Read more World Cup tips from the Racing Post:

Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Ghana prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Colombia vs DR Congo prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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