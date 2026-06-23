World Cup football accumulator tips for Wednesday, June 24: Back our acca at 100-1

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Scotland head for a huge game against Brazil in the pick of six World Cup matches split across Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the World Cup coupon and has put together a Wednesday fourfold which pays out at a monster 100-1 with BoyleSports.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Wednesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, June 24

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Switzerland vs Canada

Under 3.5 goals in Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Scotland to beat Brazil

Czech Republic to beat Mexico

Total odds: @ 101-1 with BoyleSports

Odds correct at time of publication

Switzerland vs Canada

Canada’s two World Cup matches have featured 55 efforts on goal and the net has bulged on eight occasions. It’s clear that Jesse Marsch has eyes only for attack and goals look set to flow against Switzerland.

The Swiss have put up expected-goals (xG) numbers of 3.20 and 2.06 in their group matches and it’s hard to see the score being kept down in Vancouver.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina are red-hot favourites against Qatar and that has bumped up the goal expectancy.

However, the Dragons have hit only 13 efforts on goal in their two World Cup matches, and while they may be good enough to beat a poor Qatar side, a high-scoring contest is unlikely to play out.

Scotland vs Brazil

Scotland have to be considered at a huge price against a mediocre Brazil.

Morocco were made to look a lot better in their 1-1 draw with Brazil than their 1-0 victory over the Tartan Army and those performances suggest that Steve Clarke’s men have a real shot of an upset in Miami.

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Mexico have top spot wrapped up in Group A and it will be no surprise if El Tri’s intensity level drops as the co-hosts focus on the knockout rounds.

Javier Aguirre may look to make use of his squad for their final group-stage game against the Czech Republic and that should give the Czechs an opportunity to strike.

Read more World Cup tips from the Racing Post:

Scotland vs Brazil prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Morocco vs Haiti prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Switzerland vs Canada prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Czech Republic vs Mexico prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

South Africa vs South Korea prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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