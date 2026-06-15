World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 16: Back our acca at 4-1

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Well-fancied France get their World Cup campaign started with a tie against Senegal. It's a contest which conjures memories of Senegal's shock 1-0 victory over Les Bleus in the 2002 World Cup.

There are four games stretching into the night and football tipster Henry Hardwicke has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at more than 4-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Tuesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, June 16

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Both teams to score in France v Senegal

Norway to beat Iraq

Under 2.5 goals in Argentina v Algeria

Austria to beat Jordan

Total odds: 4.1-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

France vs Senegal

A France attack containing any combination of Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue is going to be hard to stop, but Senegal are the rightful kings of Africa and scoring a goal looks the least of their ambitions in this game.

Iraq vs Norway

Norway racked up a perfect eight wins from eight World Cup qualifying games and no European side got near their 37 goals. An opening contest against Iraq should be easy pickings for Erling Haaland and co.

Argentina vs Algeria

Argentina qualified for the World Cup in first place in the South American standings but there were losses to Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador and the defending champions are not an unbeatable side. Algeria are structured and disciplined enough to make things difficult for the defending champions.

Austria vs Jordan

There are concerns surrounding Austria's ability to produce their high-tempo performances in the North American heat, but Das Team were one of the standout performers at Euro 2024 and Ralf Rangnick's men should be far too good for Jordan.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

France vs Senegal World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Iraq vs Norway World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Austria vs Jordan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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