World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 7: Back our double at 7-2

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Defending World Cup champions Argentina face Egypt on Tuesday, while Switzerland and Colombia face off in the late game as the round of 16 wraps up.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a double for the night's action, which pays out at 7-2 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, July 7

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Argentina to win to nil vs Egypt

Colombia to beat Switzerland

Total odds: @ 7-2 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Argentina vs Egypt

Argentina survived a big scare in the round of 32 of this year's World Cup as they were taken to extra-time by Cape Verde before eventually winning 3-2.

A repeat of that looks unlikely against Egypt, though, with the defending champions fancied for a comfortable victory.

Lionel Scaloni's men still have the second-lowest expected goals allowed figure (2.09) of any team in the tournament and face an Egypt side who have drawn three of their four games at this World Cup.

The Pharaohs needed penalties to sneak past Australia in the previous round and this is a significant step up from those opponents. Side with Argentina to win to nil.

Switzerland vs Colombia

Switzerland have been beneficiaries of a soft draw at this World Cup but their fortune could run out against Colombia, who have kept three clean sheets in a row. The South Americans have beaten Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Ghana and also held Portugal to a goalless draw.

Colombia have won ten of their last 14 games and should be able to extend that run against a Swiss team who have failed to convince despite their success. They were held by a poor Qatar team in their opener and group-stage wins over Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada flattered them.

Algeria put in a tame performance in Switzerland's 2-0 win over them, and Colombia could provide a rude awakening for the fortunate Europeans.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Argentina vs Egypt prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Switzerland vs Colombia prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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