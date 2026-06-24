World Cup football accumulator tips for Thursday June 25: Back our acca at 8-1

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World Cup groups E, D and F wrap up across Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning. The teams in action have a range of motivation for their final encounter but there are lots to play for in the six games, the highlight of which should be Japan's clash with Sweden.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold, which pays out at 8-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 9pm on Thursday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, June 25

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Ivory Coast to beat Curacao

Japan to beat Sweden

USA to beat Turkey

Draw in Paraguay vs Australia

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Curacao vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast pushed Germany all the way in their second group game, eventually succumbing to a late Deniz Undav double, but they had plenty of chances to take three points and should be able to secure a top-two spot in Group E with a win over Curacao.

The minnows did well to sneak a point against Ecuador but they were beaten 7-1 by Germany before that and this Ivory Coast side are unlikely to be as wasteful as the misfiring South Americans.

Japan vs Sweden

Sweden were dismal in their 5-1 demolition at the hands of the Netherlands last time out and they could come up short against a very well-organised Japan.

The Samurai Blue held the Dutch to a draw before beating Tunisia 4-0 and they have won seven of their last nine games, suggesting they will prove far too strong for the Swedes.

Turkey vs USA

Turkey were tipped by many as dark horses for this year's World Cup but they have once again failed to live up to the title and have already been eliminated after losses to Australia and Paraguay.

USA may have already sewn up top spot in this group and could be forgiven for taking it easy. However, there are huge expectations surrounding the co-hosts and they would love to finish with a perfect group record.

Paraguay vs Australia

Paraguay and Australia were both comfortably seen off by USA but each managed an upset win over Turkey.

A stalemate in their clash would see both teams progress to the knockout stage, and this could be one of a few games in the final round of matches where the two sides in action deem it beneficial to settle for a share of the spoils.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Ecuador vs Germany prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction: 19-4 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Turkey vs USA prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Paraguay vs Australia prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Curacao vs Ivory Coast prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Japan vs Sweden prediction: 11-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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