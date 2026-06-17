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World Cup football accumulator tips for Thursday June 18: Back our acca at 9-1
Want top World Cup acca tips for Thursday matches? Henry Hardwicke's fourfold pays out at over 9-1 with bet365
Hosts Mexico and Canada are both in action on another packed night of World Cup action. The second round of group stage matches will see the tournament start to take shape and we have four bets for the Thursday's action.
There are four games stretching into the early hours and football tipster Henry Hardwicke has put together a fourfold which pays out at over 9-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Thursday.
World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, June 18
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Draw in Czech Republic vs South Africa
Switzerland to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada to beat Qatar
Over 1.5 goals in Mexico v South Korea
Total odds: 9-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Czech Republic vs South Africa
South Africa will need a fair chunk of improvement from their opening 2-1 loss to Mexico to be competitive against the Czech Republic. But the Czechs didn't dazzle in their opening contest with South Korea and goalscoring is a major concern.
Bafana Bafana have the ability to pick up a draw in this spot.
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Switzerland created an expected-goals figure of 3.28 and hit 26 shots against Qatar, and while the Maroons are one of the weakest teams at the World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina aren’t much of an upgrade. The Swiss have a plan to slay the Dragons.
Canada vs Qatar
Qatar somehow picked up a point from their opening World Cup contest with Switzerland, but the numbers from that tie confirm the Middle East nation as one of the weakest teams in the tournament. Canada can collect their first World Cup victory in front of a home Vancouver crowd.
Mexico vs South Korea
Mexico hit 16 shots in their 2-1 success over South Africa, while South Korea put up an expected-goals tally of 2.30 in their 2-1 victory over Czech Republic.
The pressure is off with three points on the board and goals should flow in Guadalajara.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
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World Cup Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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