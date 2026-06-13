World Cup football accumulator tips for Sunday June 14: Back our acca at 16-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The World Cup is gathering pace and some of the big guns will be making their bow on Sunday with Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden all playing their first matches.

There are four games stretching into the night and football tipster Ian Wilkerson has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 16-1 with bet365bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Sunday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, June 14

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Germany to beat Curacao

Japan to beat The Netherlands

Ecuador to beat Ivory Coast

Sweden to beat Tunisia

Total odds: 16-1@ 16.64-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Germany vs Curacao

It would be one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history if Curacao were able to see off four-time winners Germany, who are looking to re-establish themselves among the elite.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have won their last nine matches and this contest in Houston looks couldn't be much harder for Curacao, who would be delighted to take even a point from any of their three Group E outings.

Netherlands vs Japan

Japan beat Spain and Germany in the group stage in Qatar four years ago and they can take down another European giant when they face The Netherlands in Dallas.

Hajime Moriyasu's side are unbeaten in their last seven matches and they should not be ruled out from claiming a surprise victory against a team who have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Ivory Coast had their confidence boosted by a friendly victory over France last month, but Ecuador represent a tough task and it could be the South Americans who come out on top in Philadelphia.

Ecuador conceded just five goals in 18 qualifying matches to finish second behind Argentina and they claim another success at the Elephants' expense.

Sweden vs Tunisia

Sweden had to rely on the playoff route to book their place at the finals, but they should take advantage of their good fortune by beating Tunisia in Group F.

The Africans have won just one of their last 12 games against European opposition and look to be out of their depth in a tough group.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Germany vs Curacao World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.