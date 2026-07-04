World Cup football accumulator tips for Sunday, July 5: Back our double at 9-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England will have to prove their head for heights when they tackle Mexico at altitude in an Azteca last-16 showdown. Sunday also brings the small matter of a clash between Brazil and Norway.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday double which pays out at over 9-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 9pm on Sunday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, July 5

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Norway to beat Brazil

England to beat Mexico

Total odds: @ 9.8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Brazil vs Norway

Norway have beaten Iraq 4-1, Senegal 3-2 and Ivory Coast 2-1 with the wins over the African nations looking like particularly strong form.

The Red, White and Blue were hammered by France, but Solbakken’s second-string side came out on top on expected goals figures in that defeat.

Brazil have failed to convince and Carlo Ancelotti's men are hampered by injury concerns over Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro.

Mexico vs England

Mexico have won 70, drawn 17 and lost twice in 89 competitive games at the Azteca, but it doesn't take a trip of 2,200 metres of elevation to find holes in that form.

Ancient home successes have little relevance to a 2026 World Cup contest against England and Mexico haven't been playing teams at the level of the Three Lions.

Thomas Tuchel can select from a far more talented squad and that's likely to be the overriding factor at the Azteca.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Mexico vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Brazil vs Norway prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Brazil vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.