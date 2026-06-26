World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday June 27: Back our acca at 7-1

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England play their final World Cup group stage match against Panama as Groups L, J and K conclude across Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday. Portugal and Colombia will battle it out to top their group in the best game on a busy card.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 7-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 10pm on Saturday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, June 26

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

England to beat Panama

Croatia to beat Ghana

DR Congo to beat Uzbekistan

Draw in Algeria vs Austria

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Panama vs England

England struggled to break down Ghana in their second game of this year's World Cup but they did beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener and should get back to winning ways against Panama, who are already eliminated.

The Three Lions were 6-1 winners when these two met in the 2018 World Cup and are fancied for another comfortable success.

Croatia vs Ghana

Ghana did well to wrap up qualification for the knockout stage with an impressive defensive performance against England but Croatia's passing prowess could unlock their low block.

The European side need a result to confirm their progress to the round of 32 so have more to play for than the Black Stars and that could be reflected on the pitch.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

DR Congo face Uzbekistan with a chance to progress to the knockout stages against already-eliminated opponents. The African side were impressive in holding Portugal to a draw before coming up short against Colombia.

They should be too strong for Fabio Cannavaro's men, who have shipped eight goals in two games.

Algeria vs Austria

Algeria and Austria go into their final group game knowing that a draw would see them progress to the knockout stage and both teams are likely to play it safe.

Australia and Paraguay played out a stalemate in similar circumstances in the early hours of Friday and a share of the spoils looks increasingly likely.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Algeria vs Austria prediction: 30-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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