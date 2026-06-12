World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday, June 13: Back our acca at 11-1

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Group C takes centre stage on Saturday and all eyes will be on five-time World Cup winners Brazil when they meet Morocco, who were semi-finalists in Qatar four years ago, at the MetLife Stadium.

That crunch clash should go a long way to deciding who finishes top of the pile in Group C and the other match in that section sees Scotland lock horns with Haiti.

Saturday's action starts with Qatar against Switzerland and concludes with the Group D fixture between Australia and Turkey.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a fourfold which pays out at 11-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Saturday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, June 13

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Switzerland to beat Qatar

Draw in Brazil vs Morocco

Scotland to beat Haiti

Turkey to beat Australia

Total odds: @ 11.73-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Qatar vs Switzerland

Qatar were all at sea when they hosted the World Cup four years ago as they suffered 2-0 defeats to Ecuador and the Netherlands either side of a 3-1 beating at the hands of Senegal.

Having failed to score in four of their last five internationals, it is hard to see the Maroons troubling a Switzerland side that have become regulars at reaching the knockout stages of major tournaments. Murat Yakin's team boast plenty of experience and they cruised through qualifying, winning four and drawing two of their six matches.

Brazil vs Morocco

Brazil are the most successful team in the competition's history and will believe that they can go close in pursuit of a sixth World Cup win.

However, Morocco were semi-finalists in Qatar four years ago and they are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 29 internationals, so may be a tough nut to crack.

Brazil's squad is packed with talent but they have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven games and the Atlas Lions have players who can hurt them.

A point may not be a bad result for either, with the pair likely to grow in stature as the tournament progresses and be expected to outclass Scotland and Haiti.

Haiti vs Scotland

If Scotland are going to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage then this fixture looks must-win - games with Brazil and Morocco await - and they should have too much talent for shock qualifiers Haiti, who lost 1-0 to Tunisia and were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland in March's friendlies.

Haiti were able to navigate a soft qualifying section but this is their first World Cup appearance since 1974 and Scotland won four of their six World Cup qualifiers, topping a group including Denmark and Greece.

Australia vs Turkey

There is little doubt that Australia are on the improve but Turkey will be a World Cup dark horse for many and can illustrate their strengths in Vancouver.

Turkey sealed their World Cup return with gutsy 1-0 wins over Romania and Kosovo in the playoffs and they arrive on an eight-game unbeaten run, having kept four clean sheets in their last six outings.

Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Madrid’s Arda Guler highlight the quality that the Crescent-Stars possess and they should eventually wear down the Socceroos.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Australia vs Turkey World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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