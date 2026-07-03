World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 4: Back our double at 12-1

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World Cup favourites France have the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals when they take on Paraguay, while hosts Canada can continue to make history against Morocco.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday double which pays out at 12-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Saturday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, July 4

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Canada to beat Morocco

Over 3.5 goals in Paraguay vs France

Total odds: @ 12-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Canada vs Morocco

Canada’s confidence is surging after the team reached the knockout rounds for the first time.

There is no reason to think the progress of the hosts, who have scored nine goals in their four World Cup games, is about to end yet the Reds are a whopping 9-2 to beat Morocco in Houston.

Paraguay vs France

France are clear favourites to win the World Cup and it’s easy to see why. If anything, a case could be made for Les Bleus to be even shorter on the outright market and perhaps the market it still catching up to the dominance of Didier Deschamps’ men.

France hammered Sweden 3-0 in the last 32, firing off 25 shots on goal in that match. They also hit nine corners and put up an expected goals figure of 3.24.

Paraguay are no step up on Senegal, Sweden or Norway, who have all been crushed by Les Bleus, and taking over 3.5 goals is the best way to side with the fearsome French.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Canada vs Morocco prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Paraguay vs France prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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