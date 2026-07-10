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World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday July 11: Back our double at 8-1
Want top World Cup acca tips for Saturday's matches? Joe Casey's double pays out at 8-1 with William Hill
The last two World Cup quarter-finals take place on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday. England will battle it out with Norway for a spot in the last four before defending champions Argentina face Switzerland in the late kick-off.
Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a double for the two matches, which pays out at 8-1 with William Hill.
All bets must be placed by 10pm on Saturday.
World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, July 11
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
England to win and both teams to score vs Norway
Argentina to win to nil vs Switzerland
Total odds: @ 8-1 with William Hill
Odds correct at time of publication
Norway vs England
England came through a real examination to beat Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca, particularly considering that they were down to ten men for the majority of the second half. They face another tough test against Norway, who have Erling Haaland leading the line.
The Scandinavians can be open on the counter, though, and that is a scenario which suits England well. Both teams have scored in Norway's last seven games and the Three Lions stand to benefit more from an end-to-end affair.
Argentina vs Switzerland
Argentina needed late comebacks to stay alive against Cape Verde and Egypt in their two knockout games at this World Cup but they are fancied to tighten up at the back for this quarter-final against Switzerland. The European side showed little going forward against Colombia before coming through on penalties and they have benefited from a soft draw through the tournament.
That ends with this clash against the defending champions and Argentina can rediscover their defensive fortitude to record a win to nil.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished
Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm
World Cup Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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