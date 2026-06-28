World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday June 29: Back our acca at 11-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There are some blockbuster round-of-32 clashes on Monday, with Brazil facing Japan and the Netherlands taking on Morocco, as well as Paraguay's clash with Germany.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey had a 7-1 acca winner on Saturday and is looking to follow it up with a treble for Monday's action, which pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, June 29

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Japan draw no bet vs Brazil

Germany to beat Paraguay

Morocco draw no bet vs the Netherlands

Total odds: @ 11-1 with Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Brazil vs Japan

Japan are unbeaten in their last ten games and beat Brazil back in October. They allowed the second-fewest expected goals of any side in the group stage (1.48) and could get the better of a Brazil side who looked vulnerable against Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are not at their best and Japan are worth siding with in the draw-no-bet market.

Germany vs Paraguay

Germany have won 11 of their last 12 games they can extend that run against a Paraguay side who were somewhat fortunate to make it out of the group stages.

The South Americans lost 4-1 to USA before beating a poor Turkey side and playing out a mutually beneficial draw against Australia. They are unlikely to be able to repeat those results against a German side who have scored ten goals in three matches.

Netherlands vs Morocco

Morocco reached the semi-final of the last World Cup and look a decent price to progress from this round-of-32 clash against the Netherlands.

The African side were impressive as they went unbeaten in Group C and are now without a defeat in 90 minutes in their last 32 games.

Take them in the draw-no-bet market on what could be a day for the outsiders.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Brazil vs Japan prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Brazil vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Germany vs Paraguay prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.