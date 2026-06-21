World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday, June 22: Back our acca at 8-1

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Argentina's clash with Austria and Norway's contest with Senegal are the highlights of four World Cup matches which begin on Monday evening and stretch into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the World Cup coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at more than 8-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, June 22

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Austria or draw double chance vs Argentina

France to beat Iraq

Over 2.5 goals in Norway vs Senegal

Under 2.5 goals in Jordan vs Algeria

Total odds: @ 8.38-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Argentina vs Austria

A Lionel Messi masterclass saw Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their opening World Cup contest. but that success came from only ten efforts on goal and two corners.

Austria are capable of giving the defending World Cup champions plenty of problems and Das Team look underrated by market-makers.

France vs Iraq

Senegal eventually succumbed to the brilliance of France attackers Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe and Iraq look unlikely to resist the forward talent of Les Bleus.

The Lions of Mesopotamia conceded four to Norway in their World Cup opener and another heavy defeat awaits.

Norway vs Senegal

This is a clash between two good teams and the goals should flow. Norway found the net four times against Iraq and they have the almost unstoppable Erling Haaland up front.

Senegal grabbed a goal against a top-level France side in their World Cup curtain-raiser and forward Nicolas Jackson also had a strike ruled out.

Expect this clash to feature at least three goals.

Jordan vs Algeria

Algeria are well fancied to defeat Jordan, but Vladimir Petkovic's failed to hit a single shot on target in a 3-0 loss to Argentina and that doesn't inspire confidence when it comes to breaking down Jordan's low block.

Under 2.5 goals could be the wisest play in this Group J contest.

Read more World Cup tips from the Racing Post:

Argentina vs Austria prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Iraq prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Norway vs Senegal prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Jordan vs Algeria prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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