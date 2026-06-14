World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday June 15: Back our acca at 7-1

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Tournament favourites Spain begin their World Cup campaign against 2,000-1 shots Cape Verde, while Belgium get underway with a tie against Egypt.

There are four games stretching into the night and football tipster Henry Hardwicke has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at more than 7-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, June 15

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Spain to beat Cape Verde

Belgium to beat Egypt

Uruguay to beat Saudi Arabia

Draw in Iran v New Zealand

Total odds: 7.75-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Spain vs Cape Verde

It would take one of the greatest World Cup shocks for Cape Verde to beat Spain in their World Cup opener and La Roja are fancied to put three or four goals past their lowly opponents. Spain serve as rock-solid bankers in a fourfold.

Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, scoring 45 goals in that impressive run, and they should be far too strong for Egypt. Star Mohamed Salah has faded and the Pharaohs rate a poor side.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Uruguay can call on the excellent Federico Valverde in midfield, Jose María Gimenez is a rock at the back and Darwin Nunez can pose a threat in attack. The Sky Blue are expertly bossed by Marcelo Bielsa and Uruguay should find a way past Saudi Arabia.

Iran vs New Zealand

New Zealand are contenders for the weakest team at the World Cup, but Iran aren't much better and certainly not as superior as the match betting suggest. Correct-score bets of 0-0 and 1-1 are huge runners and the draw is a nice price.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Belgium vs Egypt World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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