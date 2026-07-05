World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday July 6: Back our double at 4-1

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Spain and Portugal meet in a top-level last-16 clash, while hosts USA will hope to reach the last eight when they take on Belgium.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday double which pays out at over 4-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Monday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, July 6

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Spain to beat Portugal

USA to beat Belgium

Total odds: @ 4-1 with bet365.

Odds correct at time of publication

Portugal vs Spain

Portugal’s midfield three of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes is the strong point of Roberto Martinez’s side, but matching Spain in terms of control and keeping the ball is an almost impossible task and there isn’t enough pace or running power on the Selection’s roster to disrupt La Roja.

The difference is that Luis de la Fuente can call on the explosive talents of Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena and Nico Williams in attack, while Portugal have the statue-like Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Spain can leave Portugal in pain and progress to the quarter-finals.

USA vs Belgium

Belgium have been playing on borrowed time and the Red Devils are extremely fortunate to still be in North America.

Rudi Garcia’s side conceded an Expected Goals total of 3.58 in their miraculous 3-2 last-32 success over Senegal and Belgium were also second best to an average Egypt side in their opening World Cup fixture.

Hosts USA are expertly coach by Mauricio Pochettino and the Stars and Stripes can end Belgium's run in Seattle.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

USA vs Belgium prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

USA vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Portugal vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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