World Cup football accumulator tips for Friday June 26: Back our acca at 9-1

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It's the final round of fixtures in Group G, H and I with six matches spread across Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning. Norway and France provide the highlight tie on an matchday with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line.

Racing Post tipster Henry Hardwicke has analysed the World Cup card and picked out a fourfold, which pays out at 9-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, June 26

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Senegal to beat Iraq

Norway to beat France

Spain to beat Uruguay

Belgium to beat New Zealand

Total odds: @ 9.48/1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Senegal vs Iraq

Senegal have shown easily enough in a 3-1 loss to France and 3-2 defeat to Norway to suggest that they have the beating of Iraq, who have conceded seven goals in two World Cup games.

Norway vs France

France have a menacing first-choice front three of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, but the midfield is weak and offers little protection to the backline.

Erling Haaland is the most feared forward in the world and the Manchester City man could carry a talented Norway side to victory in Foxborough.

Uruguay vs Spain

Spain laid siege to the Saudi goal in a 4-0 win last time out and La Roja have quality all over the pitch. It was a slow start for the European champions, but their class and attacking quality was clear to see against Saudi Arabia and La Roja are still pushing for top spot in the group.

Uruguay are giving up too many chances and spurning opportunities at the other end and Spain can add to their pain.

New Zealand vs Belgium

Belgium would have preferred not to be faced with a qualification showdown against New Zealand in their final group-stage contest, but the Red Devils have put up expected goals numbers of 1.73 and 1.35 in their two World Cup contests and should have more than one goal and two points on the board.

New Zealand are a poor side and three points should be easy pickings for the Red Devils.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Norway vs France prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Senegal vs Iraq prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Uruguay vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Egypt vs Iran prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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