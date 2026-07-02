World Cup football accumulator tips for Friday, July 3: Back our acca at 10-3

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The knockout stages of the World Cup continue with three matches taking place on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning. Lionel Messi will once against hope to star when Argentina take on Cape Verde.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday treble which pays out at 10-3 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, July 3

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Egypt to beat Australia

Argentina to beat Cape Verde

Colombia to beat Ghana

Total odds: @ 10-3 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Australia vs Egypt

Egypt have star quality with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush in attack and those two took the Pharaohs to draws against Belgium and Iran and a victory over New Zealand in the group stage.

Australia lack an attacking and creative threat and they are likely to fall to Egypt in Arlington, even if Salah fails to shake off a hamstring concern.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Argentina couldn't have picked a kinder round of 32 draw and the defending champions are unlikely to slip up against Cape Verde.

Lionel Scaloni’s men topped their group with maximum points, scoring eight goals and conceding just one, and they are serious contenders to retain their World Cup crown.

Colombia vs Ghana

Ghana hit just two shots on target in their last-gasp 1-0 win over Panama and that was a fortunate success. The Black Stars registered only two efforts in their 0-0 draw with England and Derrick Luckassen’s goal against Croatia was the only time Queiroz’s men struck a shot on target in a 2-1 loss.

Colombia are lively outsiders on the World Cup outright market and the South Americans should win this match comfortably.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Colombia vs Ghana prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Australia vs Egypt prediction: 17-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.