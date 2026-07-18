World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage

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Group stage

Delight for favourite backers but Scotland suffer early exit

The 2026 World Cup started with a bang as tournament co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a feisty contest featuring three red cards.

Mexico, 5-6 to top Group A, won all three of their matches to nil, setting the tone for group-stage favourite backers.

All but one of the 12 groups were won by the pre-tournament favourites. As well as El Tri, Switzerland (4-5), Brazil (2-7), USA (11-8), Germany (1-3), Netherlands (8-11), Belgium (4-11), Spain (1-5), France (2-5), Argentina (1-3) and England (4-11) all topped their sections.

Portugal, at 4-9, prevented the clean sweep as they finished second to 5-2 shots Colombia in Group K.

The final group standings were largely predictable but there were some shock results – most memorably Cape Verde's goalless draw with 1-16 Spain in Group H.

The Blue Sharks, who were 2-1 to qualify for the round of 32, also drew with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, progressing as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The new format for the 48-team World Cup meant eight of the 12 third-placed sides made it through to the knockout stages.

Coral cut Scotland from 1-3 to 1-6 to qualify following their 1-0 win over Haiti in Group C and they were still 2-5 despite losing to Morocco on matchday two.

However, a 3-0 defeat to Brazil, along with results elsewhere, condemned the Scots to a group-stage exit – an 11-4 chance at the start of the tournament.

England shortened from 7-1 to 11-2 to lift the trophy after an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia on matchday one.

But punters' enthusiasm cooled as the Three Lions drew 0-0 with Ghana and edged past Panama 2-0 in their next two group fixtures.

Lionel Messi's hat-trick in Argentina's opener against Algeria prompted Hills to slash the 39-year-old's top goalscorer odds from 22-1 to 5-2.

Czech Republic and Turkey were quickly eliminated, finishing bottom of their groups at odds of 4-1 and 9-2.

Round of 32

Argentina survive scary encounter with Blue Sharks

France and Argentina were the biggest market movers at the end of the group stage.

Les Bleus, who scored ten goals in Group I wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway, were cut from 5-1 to 3-1 before the last 32.

France then walloped Sweden 3-0 and their path was made smoother by Germany's penalty-shootout defeat to Paraguay, who had been 5-1 to qualify.

Argentina kicked off the World Cup at 10-1 to retain the trophy. Their odds were down to 4-1 after landing in the same quarter of the draw as Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana.

The world champions were just 1-6 to beat Cape Verde in 90 minutes but needed an extra-time own goal to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory.

England trailed for more than an hour against 11-1 underdogs DR Congo before Harry Kane's goals gave them a 2-1 win.

Belgium produced a stunning comeback to get past Senegal, who were 2-0 up until the 86th minute.

The Netherlands went off at 20-1 for a first World Cup triumph but their run ended with a defeat on penalties to Morocco.

Round of 16

England backed for glory after memorable night in Mexico

England's win over Mexico at the Azteca was arguably the game of the last 16 Credit: FIFA via Getty Images

France, now 15-8 trophy favourites, were 1-5 to beat Paraguay in 90 minutes but they needed a Kylian Mbappe penalty to see off their rugged opponents 1-0.

Spain were 6-1 for the trophy before a tight clash with neighbours Portugal. Substitute Mikel Merino sealed a 1-0 win for Spain and Erling Haaland's double powered 17-5 shots Norway to a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Portugal had been 10-1 at the start of the tournament, with Brazil just 8-1, and the three World Cup co-hosts also fell at the last-16 hurdle, albeit in contrasting fashions.

Canada lost 3-0 to Morocco, who were 7-2 ante-post to reach the quarter-finals, and the USA lost 4-1 to Belgium.

England, 7-5 to beat Mexico in 90 minutes, took a 2-0 lead thanks to Jude Bellingham's first-half double, but Jarell Quansah's red card left them clinging on for a 3-2 win at a raucous Azteca Stadium.

Having drifted to 9-1, Thomas Tuchel's men were cut to 11-2 in the outright market following their dramatic success in Mexico City.

Argentina made even harder work of their last-16 tie. The holders, 1-7 to get past Egypt, trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining but defied in-play odds of 22-1 to claim a stunning 3-2 victory in normal time.

Quarter-finals

Les Bleus strengthen their position as trophy favourites

After edging past Portugal in the last 16, Spain were cut to 7-2 for World Cup glory although France remained solid 15-8 favourites.

Next came Argentina at 4-1 and England at 5-1 before a big gap to Norway at 16-1 and 33-1 shots Morocco, Belgium and Switzerland.

An acca on the four favourites qualifying from their quarter-finals paid just over 2-1 but progress was far from straightforward.

While France beat Morocco 2-0, Spain required another late winner from super sub Merino to see off Belgium 2-1.

England and Argentina needed extra-time to seal victories over Norway and Switzerland, who had been 11-2 and 10-1 for quarter-final exits at the start of the tournament.

Semi-finals

French forwards falter before Three Lions blow golden opportunity

Despite England's unconvincing display against Norway, punters were bullish about their chances of beating Argentina in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions were 3-4 to qualify for the World Cup final and 100-30 to lift the trophy, behind 6-4 favourites France.

England's quarter-final hero Jude Bellingham was trading at 4-1 to win the Golden Ball.

Erling Haaland's exit at the quarter-final stage left Mbappe as 5-6 favourite to be top goalscorer with Messi 6-4 and Kane at 11-1.

A France-England final was 19-10 with Ladbrokes at the start of the week but Spain and Argentina had other ideas.

La Roja, 6-5 to qualify from the first semi-final, stifled France's forwards in a superb 2-0 victory before Argentina produced another thrilling comeback to beat England 2-1.

Anthony Gordon, 14-1 to open the scoring, put England ahead but they crumbled late on against the world champions.

A semi-final exit for the Three Lions was priced up at 11-2 at the start of the World Cup.

The final

Defending champions face Spain's champion defence

Spain took time to convince World Cup punters of their quality, drifting from 9-2 to 7-1 despite winning Group H.

However, the European champions have conceded only one goal in seven matches at the tournament and are 11-4 to beat Argentina to nil in Sunday's final.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon is 1-7, from 11-2, for the Golden Glove. Argentina's Emi Martinez, who won the award in 2022, is 8-1 to deny the Spanish stopper.

The Spain-Argentina final was available to back at 19-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power at the start of the World Cup and 7-2 with Ladbrokes before this week's semi-finals.

Before Saturday's third-placed playoff between France and England, Argentina were top of the World Cup scoring chart with 19 goals in seven matches.

The Albiceleste were 9-1 ante-post to be the top-scoring team. Panama, the only side not to find the net at the tournament, had been 14-1 to be the lowest scorers.

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