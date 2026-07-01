England vs DR Congo World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds: Bellingham set for a starring role again

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England vs DR Congo World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, July 1

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One & iPlayer

England were 3-0 winners against Senegal in their first test of the knockout rounds at Qatar 2022, and they hope to advance past another African side when taking on DR Congo at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Three Lions accomplished the first part of their mission by seizing top spot in Group L, although there is a widespread understanding that performance levels will need to improve.

DR Congo have qualified from the group phase for the first time in their history after a solid set of performances which concluded with a 3-1 triumph over Uzbekistan.

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Best England vs DR Congo Bet Builder

Match to be level at half-time

England have been slow into their stride in recent games and the pattern may continue against DR Congo, who can get into half-time with a level scoreline.

After starting the tournament with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia, England have been dragged into a couple of tight, low-scoring matches by cautious opposition.

They wasted one glorious chance in the 0-0 draw with Ghana and seemed to be on course for another goalless experience against Panama, until Jude Bellingham came to the rescue.

England fans will be hoping for a less stressful experience, but their wishes could be denied by a determined DR Congo, who have shown a steely edge in each of their matches.

The Leopards have conceded just two first-half goals, including one in the match against Uzbekistan when they were set up to attack from the first whistle.

They got to half-time with a level score against Portugal and Colombia and can do the same against England, who may save their best moments until later in the game.

Jude Bellingham to score anytime

England are becoming heavily reliant on Jude Bellingham, who could play a match-winning role for the third time in four games.

Bellingham delivered a massive moment against Croatia with a well-struck shot in the early part of the second period.

And he came up with the goods against Panama, delivering a goal and an outstanding assist in the space of just six minutes.

The 23-year-old has re-asserted himself as one of the few world class players in the England team and he looks a solid wager to add to his goal tally.

Over 2.5 DR Congo corners

DR Congo will probably look to sit in a low block and play on the counter-attack, as they did for large parts of their group stage matches against Portugal and Colombia.

They had small possession shares (24.6 per cent against Portugal and 36.5 per cent against Colombia) but still carried a threat and totted up four corners on each occasion.

Their strategy against England should be very similar and it could contribute to the accumulation of at least three flag kicks.

Pays 19-1 with Paddy Power

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England vs DR Congo Bet Builder FAQs

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