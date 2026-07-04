Canada vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Morocco reached the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar four years ago and the Atlas Lions will believe that they can go deep again by recording a last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in their World Cup opener before overcoming Scotland and Haiti, and they edged past the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32 to highlight that they are a growing force.

Canada needed an injury-time goal from Stephen Eustaquio to see off South Africa in their opening knockout fixture, while they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia-Herzegovina and beaten 2-1 by Switzerland in finishing second in Group B.

Click here Aaron Ashley's betting tips, plus the latest team news and information for Canada vs Morocco

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Best Canada vs Morocco Bet Builder

Morocco to win

Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and they are fancied to beat them again in their last-16 clash in Houston.

Morocco have gone 33 matches unbeaten in normal time and their performances in 1-1 draws with Brazil in the group stages and the Netherlands in the round of 32 suggest that they have the talent in the squad to compete well against anyone in the competition.

The Atlas Lions had 12 shots in an action-packed opening 45 minutes against Brazil, while they were unfortunate to need penalties to see off the Dutch, having forced five saves from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and restricting Oranje to just two shots on target.

Canada have gone beyond their normal levels to reach the last 16 but this may be their limit as they needed an injury-time goal to see off South Africa 1-0 in the previous round.

Improvement will be needed following the 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in the group stages, as the adventurous Moroccans are full of energy and possess plenty of skill.

Achraf Hakimi to have one or more shots on target

Achraf Hakimi has won the Champions League in consecutive seasons with Paris St-Germain and his influence on this Moroccan squad makes it easy to see why he is considered one of the best full-backs in the world.

Morocco’s marauding right-back has had 13 shots in his four 2026 World Cup appearances, scoring the equalising goal in a 4-2 win over Haiti from his three efforts on target.

He added another three shots in Morocco's defeat of the Netherlands.

In 11 Champions League appearances for PSG, Hakimi had 15 shots, while he had 27 shots in 18 appearances in Ligue 1.

Ismael Saibari to score at any time

Ismael Saibari has just confirmed a transfer to German champions Bayern Munich with his performances at this World Cup giving Vincent Kompany the push he may have needed.

Saibari scored 19 goals in 32 appearances for PSV this season, netting three times in just seven Champions League appearances, and he has carried that form with him into the World Cup.

The 25-year-old is the main man in the Morocco attack and, helped by some excellent service, he has scored three goals in just four appearances at this tournament.

Saibari has had ten shots in those four games and plenty more chances are likely to fall his way.

Pays 9-2 with Paddy Power

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Canada vs Morocco Bet Builder FAQs

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