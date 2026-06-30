World Cup football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 1: Back our treble at 8-1

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There are three more World Cup round-of-32 ties taking place on Wednesday, with the action getting started with England against DR Congo before Belgium lock horns with Senegal and co-hosts USA do battle with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has delved through Wednesday's three World Cup games and has put together a treble which pays out at 8-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, July 1

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

England to beat DR Congo

Senegal to qualify vs Belgium

USA to win & both teams to score vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Total odds: @ 8.93-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs DR Congo

England were unable to match the level that they produced in a clash with Croatia in their World Cup opener against the low-block of Ghana and Panama, but the Three Lions should still prove too strong Congo.

Patience may be required from Thomas Tuchel's men, especially given that DR Congo are likely to emulate those cautious tactics, but the pressure will build and the attacking quality provided by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane should eventually tell.

Belgium vs Senegal

Belgium topped Group G thanks to a 5-1 victory over New Zealand but they had been held to draws by Egypt and Iran before that and their ageing squad may have met their match in Senegal, who were far from disgraced in a tough section.

Senegal pushed France in a 3-1 defeat before losing 3-2 to Erling Haaland-inspired Norway and they closed out their Group I campaign with a 5-0 rout of Iraq. The pace and power that they possess in the final third could exploit a Belgian defence which looks short of top quality.

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Wins over Paraguay and Australia had already sealed USA top spot in Group D before their closing clash with Turkey, so that 3-2 defeat can be ignored given Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes.

Armed with passionate home support in Santa Clara, USA should overcome Bosnia-Herzegovina, although a consolation goal could be within reach for the European nation.

Bosnia drew 1-1 in their World Cup opener with Canada before enduring a 4-1 loss to Switzerland and they sealed qualification with a 3-1 victory over Qatar. That means that both teams have scored in 11 of their last 12 matches and USA tend to be embroiled in lively affairs, having kept only one clean sheet in 11.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

England vs DR Congo prediction: 19-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

England vs DR Congo Bet Builder: Bellingham set for a starring role again

Belgium vs Senegal prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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