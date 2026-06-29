World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 30: Back our acca at 8-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The next batch of 32 matches features an all European tie between France and Sweden, plus an intriguing clash between knockout round debutants Ivory Coast and free-scoring Norway.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a treble which pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, June 30th

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Draw in Ivory Coast against Norway

France to beat Sweden

Mexico to beat Ecuador

Total odds: @ 8-1 with Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Ivory Coast vs Norway

Ivory Coast and Norway impressed in the group stage – totting up six points each – and they may be tough to separate in the round of 32. Extra-time or possibly penalties may be needed to find a winner.

France vs Sweden

France breezed through to the knockout rounds with three straight wins and should have too much quality for Sweden, who finished third in Group F.

Mexico vs Ecuador

Ecuador were 2-1 winners against a disinterested Germany but their World Cup journey could end against Mexico, who have looked imperious on home soil.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.