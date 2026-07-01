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World Cup football accumulator tips for Thursday July 2: Back our acca at 7-1
Want top World Cup acca tips for Thursday's matches? Ian Wilkerson's treble pays out at 7-1 with Ladbrokes
The knockout stages of the World Cup are gathering pace and six more teams will attempt to book their place in the last 16 on Thursday, including European champions Spain, Portugal and Croatia.
Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Thursday treble which pays out at 7-1 with Ladbrokes.
All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.
World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, July 2
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Spain to win & under 3.5 goals vs Austria
Croatia or draw double chance vs Portugal
Over 2.5 goals in Switzerland vs Algeria
Total odds: @ 7-1 with Ladbrokes
Odds correct at time of publication
Spain vs Austria
Spain got through the group stage without conceding a goal and put the disappointment of a goalless draw with Cape Verde behind them by beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
The quality of their defending should stand them in good stead against Austria, who earned their spot with a last-gasp goal against Algeria, but failed to make much of an attacking impression when they fell to a 2-0 defeat to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina.
La Roja have conceded in just one of their last nine competitive matches, so they can secure their spot in the last 16 in a Los Angeles clash that is unlikely to feature more than three goals.
Portugal vs Croatia
Portugal put five past World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, but they have been underwhelming otherwise in draws against DR Congo and Colombia, so they could be vulnerable against Croatia.
Questions are being asked about how much Cristiano Ronaldo is being catered for in the Portuguese team and Croatia have grown into the tournament.
They have their own key veterans in Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic and can at least take their clash in Toronto to extra-time having recovered from an opening 4-2 defeat to England by beating Panama and Ghana.
Switzerland vs Algeria
World Cup knockout games can turn into tight, tactical affairs but that may not be the case as Switzerland and Algeria face off in Vancouver.
Just three of Algeria's last 15 games have failed to generate at least three goals, and their 3-0 Group J defeat to Argentina has been their only loss in their last 14 games.
With both teams scoring in eight of Switzerland's last nine matches, there looks a strong chance we could be treated to an entertaining encounter.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Spain vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Portugal vs Croatia prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Algeria prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
World Cup Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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