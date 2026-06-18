World Cup football accumulator tips for Friday, June 19: Back our acca at 5-1

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Day nine of the World Cup sees Scotland return to action. The Scots continue their Group C schedule with a tough fixture against Morocco, while USA take on Australia in a battle between first and second in Group D.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Friday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, June 19

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

USA to beat Australia

Morocco to beat Scotland

Brazil to beat Haiti

Turkey to beat Paraguay

Total odds: @ 5-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

USA vs Australia

USA played were excellent in their 4-1 victory over Paraguay and they can make it two wins from two against Australia, who gave up 30 shots during their surprise 2-0 success over Turkey.

Scotland vs Morocco

Scotland were delighted to secure their first World Cup win since 1990, but they face a reality check against Morocco, who will be looking to build on their encouraging 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Brazil vs Haiti

Brazil have finished the World Cup first round as group winners on 11 consecutive occasions and their efforts to win Group C can be bolstered by a dominant victory over Haiti.

Turkey vs Paraguay

Turkey were left stunned by their 2-0 defeat to Australia, but they can deliver an immediate response with a victory over Paraguay, who were a major disappointment in their 4-1 loss to the USA.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

USA vs Australia prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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