World Cup 2026 latest betting odds and predictions: Could Spanish defence derail favourites France?

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After 96 World Cup matches, 280 goals and the odd controversy, there is still a familiar look to the outright market going into the quarter-finals.

Spain, France and England, the top three in the ante-post betting, are safely through to the last eight along with holders Argentina, whose passage was less smooth.

Those four teams dominate the trophy betting and an acca on them all qualifying for the semi-finals pays just over 2-1.

We assess the eight contenders left in the tournament, beginning with favourites France, who face Morocco in Thursday's first quarter-final.

France

Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018, lost on penalties in the 2022 final and are just 15-8 to give coach Didier Deschamps the perfect send-off in 2026.

France went off at 5-1 for the trophy, vying with Spain for favouritism, and they have been the most impressive team at the tournament.

A forward line led by the brilliant Kylian Mbappe scored 13 goals in their first four games against Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden.

But they showed there is more than one way to skin 'un chat', grinding out a 1-0 win against a rugged Paraguay side in the round of 16.

France will have their backers at their current odds although Morocco, unbeaten in their last 34 games in normal time, are no pushovers.

A potential semi-final with Spain could also be awkward. La Roja beat France 2-1 at the same stage of Euro 2024 and put five goals past them in last summer's Nations League semi-final.

2026 World Cup betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the World Cup. Here are the latest odds:

Team Odds France 15-8 Spain 7-2

Argentina 4-1 England 5-1 Norway 16-1 Belgium 33-1 Morocco 33-1 Switzerland 33-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Spain

Spain's progress has been less eye-catching than that of France. The 1-16 shots drew 0-0 with Cape Verde on matchday one although the Blue Sharks went on to give Argentina a huge scare in the round of 32.

Spain, yet to concede a goal at the tournament, needed a 91st-minute Mikel Merino strike to edge past Portugal in the round of 16.

Getting through that tie in 90 minutes was a bonus for Luis de la Fuente's men, who had outclassed Austria 3-0 in the last 32.

Winger Nico Williams, who scored in the Euro 2024 final against England, remains sidelined but Lamine Yamal is back to full fitness and Spain's midfield is a real area of strength.

They averaged 65.6 per cent of possession in the first five games so a semi-final clash against an explosive France side would be fascinating.

Argentina

Concerns over Lionel Messi's fitness were immediately dispelled by his hat-trick against Algeria on matchday one and Argentina are 4-1, from 10-1, to retain their title.

Germany (14-1) and the Netherlands (22-1) went out in the round of 32 while Brazil (8-1) and Portugal (10-1) were among the last-16 casualties.

Argentina flirted with disaster in both knockout rounds, needing extra-time to see off Cape Verde 3-2 in the last 32.

They were 5-1 in-play to qualify when trailing Egypt 2-0 with 12 minutes to go but rallied to win 3-2 in normal time.

Argentina's vulnerability against counter-attacks was exposed in that game although quarter-final opponents Switzerland needed penalties to get past Colombia.

England

England were cut from 7-1 to 11-2 after their excellent 4-2 win over Croatia on matchday one but performances have been mixed since then.

They were frustrated for long periods in a 0-0 draw with Ghana and 2-0 win over Panama and trailed DR Congo until the last 15 minutes in the round of 32.

The Three Lions' 3-2 win over Mexico was a stirring result although they struggled to defend crosses into the box – something quarter-final opponents Norway will have noted.

Ezri Konsa got away with a rash challenge against Ghana but Jarell Quansah wasn't so fortunate against Mexico.

His 54th-minute dismissal made things even tougher for his teammates playing at altitude in Mexico City.

Avoiding France and Spain until the final is a boost for England but beating Norway and, possibly, Messi's Argentina will not be easy.

Norway

Norway had not appeared at a World Cup since 1998 but bookmakers were taking no chances with ante-post quotes of 33-1.

They have franked their impressive qualifying form, beating Iraq and Senegal in the group stage before 2-1 wins over Ivory Coast and Brazil.

Stale Solbakken made ten changes for the matchday-three defeat to France and, having won their first two knockout games in normal time, they should be fresh for Saturday's clash with England.

Erling Haaland, as so often, was the matchwinner against Brazil but Norway's defence is soft, keeping only one clean sheet in 12 games.

Belgium

Belgium were 33-1 shots at the start of the World Cup and they're the same price after setting up a quarter-final against Spain.

That belies the drama of the Red Devils' campaign, though. They trailed Senegal 2-0 with just four minutes remaining in the last 32, eventually qualifying thanks to a 124th-minute Youri Tielemans penalty.

Fired up by Folarin Balogun's rescinded red card, they hammered USA 4-1 but it is hard to see their defence standing firm against La Roja.

Morocco

Morocco have stretched their unbeaten run in 90 minutes to 34 matches although they needed an injury-time equaliser before beating the Dutch on penalties in the round of 32.

They were flattered by their 3-0 win over Canada, in which they had only five shots, and star forward Ismael Saibari is doubtful for Thursday's game against France.

Odds of 33-1, from 66-1, reflect their daunting path to the final.

Switzerland

The Swiss have made the most of a kind draw, topping Group B ahead of Canada, Bosnia and Qatar before a 2-0 last-32 win over Algeria.

They saw off Colombia on penalties after a low-quality 0-0 draw and are likely to be missing injured playmaker Johan Manzambi against Argentina.

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