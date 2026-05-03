Who can solve Scotland's goalscoring problems at this summer's World Cup?

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There is little jeopardy when it comes to the betting for England’s top goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup, with Ballon d’Or candidate and Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane an overwhelming favourite at 4-9.

There is, however, a more intriguing betting heat involving their neighbours Scotland, who will be hoping for a better showing in front of goal than they gave at Euro 2024.

The Tartan Army were able to celebrate just two goals from their team in their last tournament appearance – one of which was an own goal from Germany defender Antonio Rudiger – so the Scots desperately need somebody to pick up the goalscoring mantle this summer.

But just who, exactly, has the ability to do that?

Scott McTominay – 11-4

It is no surprise that Scott McTominay, the only Scot to find the net at Euro 2024, is the favourite to top-score for his nation this summer – and that is without considering the career renaissance he has enjoyed in Italy.

The midfielder was named Serie A MVP for the 2024-25 season after scoring 12 goals in Napoli’s title-winning campaign and while his team have been less impressive this term, he has still found the net nine times in 29 league appearances.

McTominay’s two goals in qualifying were not bettered by any of his teammates and he is likely to be the player Scotland look to in the big moments, making 11-4 a tempting price.

Che Adams – 9-2

Another Scot plying his trade in Italy, Che Adams looks set to lead the line for the Tartan Army in this summer's finals – much to the bemusement of some Scotland fans.

Adams has scored just five goals in 31 Serie A games for Torino this term and while he also netted twice during qualifying, Steve Clarke’s blind faith in the 29-year-old has frustrated the Tartan Army.

Hull hero Oli McBurnie netted his 16th and 17th goals of the season to help the Tigers claw their way into the Championship playoffs on Saturday, while Ross Stewart is averaging a strike every 122 minutes for Southampton this term, yet Clarke appears to have no interest in either player.

Ben Gannon-Doak – 8-1

Young winger Ben Gannon-Doak has made just seven Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season and it would be a huge surprise to see the injury-prone speedster top Scotland’s scoring charts this summer.

The former Liverpool man is certainly a talent but he is not guaranteed to get many minutes and a record of one goal in 12 caps does little to suggest quotes of 8-1 are worth taking.

Bournemouth's Ryan Christie is a decent price to be Scotland's top goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup Credit: SNS Group via Getty Images

Ryan Christie – 8-1

Unlike Gannon-Doak, Ryan Christie is a Bournemouth player worth considering.

The versatile midfielder tends to play further forward for his national team and his joint-high two goals for Scotland in qualifying prove his importance to the side.

Those seeking a bigger price than McTominay shouldn’t rule out the feisty Cherry.

Lawrence Shankland – 8-1

Given Adams’ inconsistency, a poor first game could be enough for Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland to take over as Scotland's focal point up front.

Shankland has averaged a goal every 163 minutes for the Jambos in the Scottish Premiership this season and his four strikes in 18 Scotland appearances gives him a better ratio than most in the squad.

At 8-1, the Hearts hotshot looks a big price, especially when considering how clinical he can be.

John McGinn – 10-1

Given his penchant for scoring big goals, Aston Villa skipper John McGinn looks overpriced at double-figure odds.

One or two goals may be enough to land the honours of being Scotland’s top goalscorer and his knack for being in the right place at the right time is a handy one.

Only Adams and McTominay managed more shots in qualifying than McGinn’s seven.

Scotland top team goalscorer odds

Here are bet365's latest odds on who will be Scotland's top goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup:

Player bet365 odds Scott McTominay 11-4 Che Adams 9-2 Ben Gannon-Doak 8-1 Ryan Christie 8-1 Lawrence Shankland 8-1 John McGinn 10-1 Lyndon Dykes 14-1 George Hirst 16-1

Odds correct at time of publishing.

Read more on the World Cup:

After early exits at the last two World Cups, can Germany be written off again?

Golden Boot: Joe Casey has five market leaders and five outsiders to note

James Milton picks out five star players who should arrive at the World Cup feeling fresh

Dark horses: Five teams who can outperform their massive odds this summer

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