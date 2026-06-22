Warren Ashurst: Stars with a point to prove are leading England's World Cup charge

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As England prepare for their second game of the World Cup, there is growing optimism in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions from both the fans and media.

An impressive second-half display blew away Croatia last Wednesday, and while tougher tests will undoubtedly lie ahead, the nation is already starting to dream.

This comes after a number of Tuchel’s final squad selections were questioned and criticised, with big names such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton and Trent Alexander-Arnold all overlooked.

Tuchel has always been a manager happy to take big decisions and it is certainly not something he will shy away from as England look to cement their place in the knockout stages with victory over Ghana.

One thing the German seems to like to do is pick players who have a point to prove.

Jude Bellingham had a season to forget at Real Madrid, making only 30 starts in 60 matches as the Spanish giants failed to win a trophy.

His form was such that many pundits were questioning whether he would even make Tuchel’s squad, let alone be in his starting 11 for the opening game against Croatia.

Bellingham scored only eight goals for Real this season and many pundits expected Morgan Rogers, who had a fantastic campaign for Aston Villa, to start England’s tournament opener.

But Tuchel gave Bellingham the chance to prove his doubters wrong and that’s exactly what he did, scoring and putting in a man-of-the-match display at the AT&T Stadium.

Another player who shone after many questions over his status as an England player was Arsenal forward Noni Madueke.

The winger went into the tournament as a Premier League champion – a far cry from nine months earlier, when Arsenal fans started a petition against his signing from Chelsea. #NoToMadueke looks like a very poor movement now when you consider the impact he has had for both the Gunners and England in recent months.

There are only three players in the 26-man squad whose futures are up for debate, but they also look set to play a key role and have a big influence on England’s World Cup hopes.

Marcus Rashford’s club future appears to be in limbo but his second-half substitute display against Croatia shows how that could be of benefit to the Three Lions.

Having spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona, Rashford’s hopes of securing a permanent stay at Camp Nou were dashed when the Catalan giants decided instead to sign his international teammate Anthony Gordon.

It remains unclear whether Manchester United will involve him in their plans or if he even wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Helping England win the World Cup wouldn’t be a bad way of showing potential suitors his qualities.

Elliot Anderson cemented his place as Declan Rice’s central midfield partner with a solid display in Dallas and his performances look likely to lead to a big-money summer move.

The two Manchester clubs are understood to be battling it out for the Nottingham Forest man’s signature and he will be determined to show he is capable of taking the step up.

The third player of the group is John Stones, who has already confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester City this summer.

Stones was a surprise starter against Croatia, having made just four Premier League starts all season and only nine appearances in total.

The former Barnsley man will need to show what he is still capable of in order to earn a move to a top-flight team. Despite a shaky first half, Stones showed enough to suggest that is the case.

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