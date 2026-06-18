Warren Ashurst: Gannon-Doak is key to Scotland realising their knockout dreams

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T housands of Scotland fans in Boston will be dreaming of history, in between pints, with the knockout stages within touching distance.

You have to go back to 1982 for the last time Scotland won their opening World Cup match – a 5-2 success over New Zealand – but that campaign ended in heartbreak.

Jock Stein’s men missed out on qualification on goal difference. Third place this time, though, could be good enough thanks to the new Fifa format.

Sunday’s 1-0 win over Haiti was only Scotland’s fifth win in 24 World Cup matches, but now the big tests arrive. Brazil loom large in the final Group C clash, but before then there is the small matter of tonight’s showdown with Morocco in Foxborough.

Mohamed Ouahbi has a squad full of players plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues, including PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz.

Steve Clarke will be keen to point out that Scotland need to focus on their strengths and that includes getting the ball regularly to the quickest player in their squad.

Ben Gannon-Doak has been a revelation since making his international debut back in September 2024 and has already highlighted how key he is to Clarke’s plans.

The Bournemouth winger played a huge part in Scotland’s qualification for the finals and was then involved in all of their key attacking moments against Haiti.

Pace is often key in top-level international football and in Gannon-Doak, the Scots have a speedster who also has a point to prove.

The 20-year-old started his career at Celtic, playing just two senior games before moving on to Liverpool after just a year at Parkhead.

Despite being highly rated by the Reds’ management team, Gannon-Doak struggled to make headway in a team that was regularly winning trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

The man from Ayrshire was reluctantly allowed to leave Anfield, after a £20 million bid from the Cherries. Liverpool have a buy-back option in that deal and, having made just eight league appearances for Bournemouth, now is the time to show what he can do.

Gannon-Doak is set to go up against Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui and that match-up could be significant to Scotland’s hopes.

Mazraoui impressed in the 1-1 draw with Brazil, keeping Raphinha quiet for long periods and winning 60 per cent of his tackles in New York.

The left-back, though, has been exposed during his time in the Premier League and Scotland will feel they might be able to get in behind the 28-year-old.

Tartan Army show what it means to support your team

There seems a lack of patience among sports fans these days, often demanding the manager’s head after just one defeat.

Supporters need to accept there are ups and downs and consider the phrase “go through the tough moments to enjoy the good times”.

Nothing highlights that more than the Scotland fans, who have stood by their team through decades of barren times and are now ready to enjoy themselves on the global stage.

It’s crazy to think that the Tartan Army have not been at a World Cup since France in 1998 and they have already left their mark on this tournament.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered in Boston prior to the opening game, pumping out The Proclaimers and Rod Stewart hits down the highways and in the public parks.

That was then followed by the spectacular sight of bagpipers leading hordes of Scotland fans to Fenway Park, for a mass singalong at the baseball!

Long may it continue.

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