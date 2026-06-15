Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction: 8-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 18

Kick-off 3am BST

Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Stage of Competition Group K

TV channel BBC One

Just one trip to the quarter-finals in six World Cups is a poor return for Colombia, who have produced some great players over the years, but they impressed during qualifying for the 2026 tournament and they will be confident of getting off to a fast start when taking on debutants Uzbekistan.

Colombia warmed up with friendly wins over Costa Rica and Jordan, but Uzbekistan suffered defeats to Canada and the Netherlands and Fabio Cannavaro's side face a huge challenge to make it out of Group K, which also includes Portugal and DR Congo.

Bet Builder Uzbekistan vs Colombia Thurs, 18 June, 03:00 Luis Suarez Player to Score Luis Diaz Player Assists Yes Both teams to Score? £10 returns ≈ £98.71 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Uzbekistan vs Colombia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Colombia to win and both teams to score

2pts 11-4 bet365

Colombia head into the World Cup with seven wins from their last ten matches, scoring an impressive 25 times during that period. They are not watertight at the back, though, and Uzbekistan will feel they can get on the scoresheet, albeit it will likely be in defeat.

Best player bet

Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer

5-4 bet365

Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup match preview

Colombia will be desperate to get their Group K campaign off to a winning start when facing debutants Uzbekistan in Mexico City as they look to make up for missing out on Qatar 2022.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side finished third in Conmebol qualifying - one of four teams to collect 28 points from their 18 matches - with the standout statistic being the 28 goals they scored.

Only Argentina (31) netted more times and Colombia’s attack, which includes Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Andres Gomez and Cucho Hernandez will be key to how far the nation progresses at the major tournament.

Although they possess attacking qualities, the same cannot be said for the South American outfit’s defensive performances, with their tally of 18 goals conceded in qualifying the worst of the top six teams.

Only two of Colombia’s eight named defenders in their squad are under the age of 30 and this defensive fragility, which has seen just one clean sheet registered in the last four matches, may hamper them in the knockout rounds.

Securing a passage through the group should pose no huge problems, but this opening match still has the potential to be a tricky one and Uzbekistan can at least get themselves on the scoresheet.

Coached by legendary Italian Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan provide an attacking threat and they have scored in 12 of their last 15 games, the latest of those coming in the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in their final warm-up.

But defence is also the weakest area for Uzbekistan, who have recorded just one shutout in their last six matches, and they will struggle to contain a Colombia side boasting world-class talent in the final third.

In-form Suarez to make his mark

Sporting forward Luis Suarez enjoyed a sensational season in front of goal, notching 34 times, and he can carry that form into the World Cup for Colombia.

The 28-year-old heads into the tournament in red-hot form, having found the back of the net in Sporting's last four matches of the 2025-26 campaign before scoring for his country in the friendly win over Costa Rica.

Suarez made a statement in Colombia's final World Cup qualifier, scoring four times in the 6-3 victory against Venezuela, and he can punish an Uzbekistan side with just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer

Colombia forward Luis Suarez, who netted 34 times for Sporting in the 2025-26 season, scored four goals in his last competitive international and he has the quality to punish a fragile Uzbekistan defence.

Luis Diaz to assist a goal

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz registered 49 goal involvements in his first season for the German giants. Diaz also provided another assist in the warm-up win over Costa Rica.

Both teams to score

Goals have not been in short supply for these two nations, with both teams scoring in four of the last six matches for Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Uzbekistan vs Colombia

♦ Uzbekistan have lost their last two matches, against Canada and the Netherlands

♦ Two of Colombia's last four victories have seen both teams score

♦ Uzbekistan have recorded just one clean sheet in their last six games

♦ Colombia have scored at least twice in four of their last six matches

♦ Uzbekistan have failed to score in just two of their last six fixtures

Uzbekistan vs Colombia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Uzbekistan 15-2 Colombia 2-5 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia team news and predicted line-ups

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan have a clean bill of health and will have Abdukodir Khusanov at the heart of defence. Abduvohid Nematov could get the nod over Utkir Yusupov in goal.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Nematov; Alijonov, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Karimov; Shukurov, Hamrobekov; Khamdamov, Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.

Rest of squad: Yusupov, Ergashev, Sayfiev, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Ulmasaliev, Urozov, Mozgovoy, Iskanderov, Masharipov, Ganiev, Esanov, Amonov, Sergeev.

Colombia

Colombia have no injury issues for this contest and are expected to go with Luis Suarez up top, supported by captain James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Diaz; Suarez.

Rest of squad: Ospina, Montero, Ditta, Mina, Machado, Santiago Arias, Castano, Carrascal, Puerta, Portilla, Quintero, Campaz, Hernandez, Cordoba, Gomez.

Read more:

England vs Croatia prediction: 6-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs DR Congo: 9-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Ghana vs Panama prediction: 11-2 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Uzbekistan vs Colombia takes place on Thursday, June 18 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Uzbekistan vs Colombia being played?

The venue for the game is the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

What TV channel is Uzbekistan vs Colombia on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.