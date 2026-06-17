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Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction: 8-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Uzbekistan vs Colombia in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Estadio Azteca.
Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Thursday, June 18
Kick-off 3am BST
Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Stage of Competition Group K
TV channel BBC One
Just one trip to the quarter-finals in six World Cups is a poor return for Colombia, who have produced some great players over the years, but they impressed during qualifying for the 2026 tournament and they will be confident of getting off to a fast start when taking on debutants Uzbekistan.
Colombia warmed up with friendly wins over Costa Rica and Jordan, but Uzbekistan suffered defeats to Canada and the Netherlands and Fabio Cannavaro's side face a huge challenge to make it out of Group K, which also includes Portugal and DR Congo.
Uzbekistan vs Colombia betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Colombia to win and both teams to score
2pts 11-4 bet365
Colombia head into the World Cup with seven wins from their last ten matches, scoring an impressive 25 times during that period. They are not watertight at the back, though, and Uzbekistan will feel they can get on the scoresheet, albeit it will likely be in defeat.
Best player bet
Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer
5-4 bet365
Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup match preview
Colombia will be desperate to get their Group K campaign off to a winning start when facing debutants Uzbekistan in Mexico City as they look to make up for missing out on Qatar 2022.
Nestor Lorenzo’s side finished third in Conmebol qualifying - one of four teams to collect 28 points from their 18 matches - with the standout statistic being the 28 goals they scored.
Only Argentina (31) netted more times and Colombia’s attack, which includes Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Andres Gomez and Cucho Hernandez will be key to how far the nation progresses at the major tournament.
Although they possess attacking qualities, the same cannot be said for the South American outfit’s defensive performances, with their tally of 18 goals conceded in qualifying the worst of the top six teams.
Only two of Colombia’s eight named defenders in their squad are under the age of 30 and this defensive fragility, which has seen just one clean sheet registered in the last four matches, may hamper them in the knockout rounds.
Securing a passage through the group should pose no huge problems, but this opening match still has the potential to be a tricky one and Uzbekistan can at least get themselves on the scoresheet.
Coached by legendary Italian Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan provide an attacking threat and they have scored in 12 of their last 15 games, the latest of those coming in the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in their final warm-up.
But defence is also the weakest area for Uzbekistan, who have recorded just one shutout in their last six matches, and they will struggle to contain a Colombia side boasting world-class talent in the final third.
In-form Suarez to make his mark
Sporting forward Luis Suarez enjoyed a sensational season in front of goal, notching 34 times, and he can carry that form into the World Cup for Colombia.
The 28-year-old heads into the tournament in red-hot form, having found the back of the net in Sporting's last four matches of the 2025-26 campaign before scoring for his country in the friendly win over Costa Rica.
Suarez made a statement in Colombia's final World Cup qualifier, scoring four times in the 6-3 victory against Venezuela, and he can punish an Uzbekistan side with just one clean sheet in their last six games.
Uzbekistan vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips
Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer
Colombia forward Luis Suarez, who netted 34 times for Sporting in the 2025-26 season, scored four goals in his last competitive international and he has the quality to punish a fragile Uzbekistan defence.
Luis Diaz to assist a goal
Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz registered 49 goal involvements in his first season for the German giants. Diaz also provided another assist in the warm-up win over Costa Rica.
Both teams to score
Goals have not been in short supply for these two nations, with both teams scoring in four of the last six matches for Uzbekistan and Colombia.
Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
♦ Uzbekistan have lost their last two matches, against Canada and the Netherlands
♦ Two of Colombia's last four victories have seen both teams score
♦ Uzbekistan have recorded just one clean sheet in their last six games
♦ Colombia have scored at least twice in four of their last six matches
♦ Uzbekistan have failed to score in just two of their last six fixtures
Uzbekistan vs Colombia betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Uzbekistan
|15-2
|Colombia
|2-5
|Draw
|7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Uzbekistan vs Colombia team news and predicted line-ups
Uzbekistan
Jaloliddin Masharipov is expected to miss out due to a back injury. Utkir Yusupov should get the nod in goal ahead of Abduvohid Nematov.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Yusupov; Alijonov, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Karimov; Shukurov, Hamrobekov; Khamdamov, Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.
Rest of squad: Nematov, Ergashev, Sayfiev, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Ulmasaliev, Urozov, Mozgovoy, Iskanderov, Ganiev, Esanov, Amonov, Sergeev.
Colombia
Colombia have no injury issues for this contest and are expected to go with Luis Suarez up top, supported by captain James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Diaz; Suarez.
Rest of squad: Ospina, Montero, Ditta, Mina, Machado, Santiago Arias, Castano, Carrascal, Puerta, Portilla, Quintero, Campaz, Hernandez, Cordoba, Gomez.
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FAQs
When is Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Uzbekistan vs Colombia takes place on Thursday, June 18 and kicks off at 3am BST.
Where is Uzbekistan vs Colombia being played?
The venue for the game is the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.
What TV channel is Uzbekistan vs Colombia on?
BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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