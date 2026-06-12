USA vs Paraguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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USA vs Paraguay World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, April 13

Kick-off 2am

Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Stage of Competition Group D

TV channel BBC One

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has had 21 months to work out a plan for the 2026 World Cup and he will be hoping for a positive performance and a victory over Paraguay in front of an expectant home crowd.

The pressure is on for the Stars and Stripes and they will anticipate a stern test from their South American opponents, who are eager to make an impact on their return to the biggest stage for the first time since a run to the quarter-finals at South Africa 2010.

USA vs Paraguay betting tips & predictions

Best bet

USA

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

USA are the favourites to finish top of Group D and they can grind out a victory in their opening game.

Pochettino's side have lost three of four friendlies in 2026, but they were 2-1 winners at home to Paraguay last November and can secure another success over the White and Red, who finished sixth in Conmebol qualifying.

Best player bet

Folarin Balogun anytime scorer

9-4 bet365

USA vs Paraguay World Cup match preview

There is plenty of pressure on the USA team but they look ready to make an impact and can get off to the perfect start by putting three points on the board.

The build-up to the tournament has been far from plain sailing for the Stars and Stripes, who have tested themselves against some high-calibre teams and come up short on the majority of occasions.

Pochettino has a clear preference for a high press and high-intensity football but has mixed up his formations, utilising a back three and a back four depending on how he sees the best way to maximise his team's strengths and exploit opposition weaknesses.

And the chopping and changing has contributed to a wide range of performances.

Pochettino's side played six friendlies last autumn, posting five wins, including a 5-1 demolition of Uruguay, and one draw.

But they struggled in their March internationals, losing 5-2 to Belgium and 2-0 against Portugal before finishing preparations with a 3-2 triumph over Senegal and a 2-1 loss to Germany.

Reading too much into friendly form is always a risk, but the USA were involved in competitive matches at last year's Concacaf Gold Cup, which they co-hosted with Canada, and made their way through to the final, where they were beaten 2-1 by Mexico.

Falling short at the final hurdle was tough to take but the tournament gave Pochettino the chance to assess how his players would react to a competitive environment.

Playing competitively and under pressure has been the norm for Paraguay, who had to fight back from a slow start in a competitive qualifying section.

The Paraguayans picked up just five points from their opening six matches and opted for a change in the dugout, replacing Daniel Garnero with the vastly experienced Gustavo Alfaro.

And the switch brought about an instant change of fortunes as Alfaro led the side to a 0-0 draw away to Uruguay and a 1-0 success at home to Brazil in his first two assignments.

Paraguay built on those results, assembling a nine-game unbeaten run which featured superb home wins over Argentina and Uruguay, and their passage to the finals became official with a 0-0 draw at home to Ecuador in the 17th of 18 fixtures.

Solid defence underpinned Paraguayan progress, as they kept ten clean sheets and conceded only ten goals.

But Paraguay's tally of 14 goals was the joint-third lowest in the section and their lack of top-notch attacking quality could be their main barrier to success this summer.

Fleet-footed Folarin could have his say

Paraguay's top scorers in qualifying were four-goal striker Antonio Sanabria and three-goal attacker Julio Encisco, but the leading marksman in their World Cup squad is Atalanta United winger Miguel Almiron, who has mustered ten goals from 76 internationals.

While Paraguay seem to lack firepower, the USA have assembled their most potent squad for a major tournament.

Pochettino has an abundance of attacking options, including Haji Wright, a key member of Coventry's Championship-winning side, and PSV forward Ricardo Pepi, who bagged 16 goals for the Dutch champions.

However, the expected USA line leader against Paraguay is Monaco front man Folarin Balogun, who, at the age of 24, is starting to realise his considerable potential.

Balogun contributed 13 goals in his third full season in the south of France and his goalscoring instincts could be key to getting the USA's World Cup challenge off to the perfect start.

USA vs Paraguay World Cup Bet Builder tips

Christian Pulisic to have two or more shots

Pulisic is the top scorer in the USA squad with 33 goals and can unleash multiple efforts against Paraguay.

Omar Alderete to be carded

The rugged centre-back was sent off when Paraguay lost 2-1 to USA in last November's friendly. He carries a lot of responsibility and may struggle to avoid a caution.

Under 2.5 goals

Paraguay are involved in a lot of low-scoring games and can avoid a heavy loss in their Group D opener.

Pays out at 5.84-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for USA vs Paraguay

♦ Both sides have scored in seven of the USA's last eight internationals

♦ USA have won five of their seven meetings with Paraguay

♦ Paraguay's last four competitive games have all featured less than three goals

♦ USA have scored in eight of their last nine matches

♦ All of Paraguay's four losses in World Cup qualifying were by a 1-0 scoreline

USA vs Paraguay betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds USA 19-20 Paraguay 29-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

USA vs Paraguay team news and predicted line-ups

USA

USA have a fully fit squad. There is fierce competition in attack but Folarin Balogun could get the nod as the central striker.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Freese; McKenzie, Richards, Ream; Dest, Adams, McKennie, A Robinson; Tillman, Pulisic; Balogun.

Rest of squad: Turner, Brady, Trusty, M Robinson, Freeman, Arfsten, Scally, Reyna, Berhalter, Roldan, Pepi, Aaronson, Wright, Weah, Zendejas.

Paraguay

Julio Enciso (thigh) is set to miss Paraguay's opener but may well make his side’s second match against Turkey.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; Cabellero; D Gomez, Almiron; Sanabria.

Rest of squad: Fernandez, Olveira, Velazquez, Balbuena, Canale, Maidana, Sosa, Mauricio, Kaku, Ojeda, Galarza, Arce, Avalos, Pitta.

Read more:

Mark Langdon's four top team goalscorer predictions at the 2026 World Cup

2026 World Cup tournament winner predictions, betting tips and odds

FAQs

When is USA vs Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

USA vs Paraguay takes place on Saturday June 13th and kicks-off at 2am BST.

Where is USA vs Paraguay being played?

The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

What TV channel is USA vs Paraguay on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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