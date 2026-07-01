USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 2

Kick-off 1am

Venue San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara

Stage of Competition Last 32

TV channel BBC One & iPlayer

USA should be rested and refreshed after rotating their line-up for their final Group D game against Turkey and take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara in the last 32.

This is the first time Bosnia have made the knockout stages of a major tournament as an independent nation. They should trouble the USMNT, but the co-hosts have the quality to progress.

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USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw-USA double result

1pt 3-1 General

Both the USA's and Bosnia-Herzegovina's games have been open and exciting, with a combined 23 goals. However, the jeopardy of knockout football means nerves are likely for this game in Santa Clara. Bosnia will look to strangle the match, but the US are good enough to prevail.

Best player bet

Folarin Balogun to score at any time

11-10 bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup match preview

A 4-1 win over Paraguay, followed by a 2-0 victory against Australia, guaranteed the USA top spot in Group D and allowed them to rest players for their final pool match, a 3-2 loss to Turkey.

An end-to-end contest was settled in the 98th minute, but the result means the USMNT have now failed to win their last 12 meetings against European opposition.

Happily, they play the side they beat in December 2021, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in the last 32, with the winner in Santa Clara heading to Seattle to take on Belgium or Senegal.

Seeking a first World Cup knockout win since 2002, the USA are the favourites after an exciting Group D campaign in which their games totalled 12 goals.

Group B was similar for Bosnia, thanks to a 3-1 win over Qatar, following a 1-1 draw with Canada and a 4-1 loss to Switzerland.

This is the first time the Dragons have reached the knockout stage of a major tournament as an independent nation and they had to do it the hard way, beating first Wales and then Italy on penalties in March's playoffs.

Although their Group B games were entertaining, producing 11 goals, they are expected to favour tactics akin to those that got them to their second World Cup.

Expect their defence to sit deep and invite balls into the area, which Nikola Katic will look to head away towards experienced strikersErmedin Demirovic, who will relish a physical battle against the USA back line, and Edin Dzeko.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have started their World Cup games well, scoring within 11 minutes in all three Group D games. However, they may need to be more patient against a streetwise Bosnia team happy to sacrifice possession.

The US have been waiting a long time to beat European opponents but can avoid extending their run to 13. They will need to keep their cool, but a first World Cup knockout victory in 24 years is eminently achievable.

Big things expected from Balogun

Folarin Balogun insists the US team will not be dwelling on their poor record when they run out on Thursday, and the striker could be the difference.

The Monaco man scored twice against Paraguay and his movement might be the key to troubling the Dragons' deep-lying defence.

After being rested for the defeat to Turkey, Balogun should be restored to the starting team in Santa Clara.

He has called for the US's "big players" to "step forward", so expect another scoring performance from the striker, who turns 25 on Friday.

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Bet Builder tips

USA to qualify

Co-hosts USA are the favourites and have the quality to get back a stubborn yet limited Bosnian side.

Folarin Balogun first goalscorer

In a potentially cagey game, Balogun's clever movement and sharp finishing makes him an obvious candidate to open the scoring.

Ermedin Demirovic to commit three or more fouls

The Bosnian striker plays on the edge and has already committed eight fouls at this tournament.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

♦ USA's three Group D games tallied a combined 12 goals

♦ Both teams have scored in 11 of Bosnia's last 12 matches

♦ USA have not beaten a Uefa nation in the last 12 attempts

♦ Ermedin Demirovic's eight fouls conceded at this World Cup is the joint-second highest at the time of writing

♦ USA have not won a World Cup knockout game since 2002





USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds USA 1-8 Bosnia-Herzegovina 5-1

Match betting (90 mins) Odds USA 1-3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 8-1 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina team news and predicted line-ups

USA

After resting players against Turkey, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to revert to his strongest team. Christian Roldan, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty face fitness tests

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, A Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

Subs: Turner, Brady, Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, M Robinson, Arfsten, Reyna, Aaronson, Roldan, Berhalter, Pepi, Wright, Zendejas, Weah

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Amar Dedic is Bosnia's only doubt. Tarik Muharemovic could start following suspension.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic

Subs: Zlomislic, Jurkas, Malic, Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Radeljic, Tahirovic, Gigovic, Burnic, Mahmic, Hadziahmetovic, Memic, Tabakovic, Lukic, Bazdar

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FAQs

When is USA vs Bosnia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

USA vs Bosnia takes place on Thursday, July 02 and kicks off at 1am BST.

Where is USA vs Bosnia being played?

The venue for the game is the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara.

What TV channel is USA vs Bosnia on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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