USA vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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USA have not played in the World Cup quarter-finals since 2002 but they are determined to get there at the expense of Belgium, who they meet in the round of 16 tie at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Assured progress has been made by the Stars and Stripes, who have won three of their four games by a margin of at least two goals.

But it has been a different story for Belgium, who were slow to get going in the group stage and had to come from two goals down in their 3-2 extra-time success over Senegal.

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Best USA vs Belgium Bet Builder

Malik Tillman to score at any time

USA are a well-drilled side with a focus on the team ethic, but they possess some talented individuals, including attacking midfielder Malik Tillman, who seems to be getting better with each game.

Tillman has just completed a promising first season with Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored six goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances.

He seems to be growing in stature at club and international level and has been one of the USA's most dynamic players over the last few weeks.

Tillman has registered seven shots at the World Cup, including the free-kick for the crucial second goal in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia.

He approaches the Belgium game high in confidence and looks attractively priced to stay on the scoring trail.

Youri Tielemans to commit two or more fouls

Belgium showed a commendable spirit in their fightback against Senegal, but they have the look of a side which seems to be running out of legs.

One of their best athletes, Amadou Onana, hasn't started since the 1-1 draw against Egypt, and there has been an increasing reliance on Youri Tielemans to do a lot of the midfield donkey work.

Tielemans prefers to get on the ball and create but he has had to get involved in a lot of the physical exchanges.

His World Cup foul count (six) is the third-highest in the Belgian squad and it could increase by at least a couple more in the round of 16.

Over 2.5 goals

The knockout rounds can generate risk-averse football, but there is the potential for plenty of goals between the USA and Belgium, who are better offensively than they are at keeping things tight.

The teams faced off in a friendly match in March with the Belgians securing a 5-2 success.

However, the USA will have learned plenty from that experience and it may be their turn to emerge on the right side of a high-scoring affair.

Pays 8-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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USA vs Belgium Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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