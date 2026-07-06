USA vs Belgium prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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USA vs Belgium World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, July 7

Kick-off 1am

Venue Lumen Field, Seattle

Stage of competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One

USA have shown few signs of weakness and approach their round-of-16 tie against Belgium with the aim of qualifying for a World Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2002.

The Stars and Stripes started the knockout rounds with a routine 2-0 victory over Bosnia and their round -of-32 experience was very different from that of Belgium, who recovered from a two-goal deficit in their 3-2 extra-time triumph over Senegal.

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USA vs Belgium betting tips & predictions

Best bet

USA to qualify

2pts 10-11 bet365

USA seem to be relishing playing in front of their supporters and they can make home advantage count against an ordinary Belgium team who are fortunate to have made it this far.

There should be more to come from Mauricio Pochettino's side, but the same cannot be said of Belgium, who looked down and out for long periods of their contest against Senegal.

Best player bet

Christian Pulisic to register an assist

18-5 Hills

USA vs Belgium World Cup match preview

Belgium have delivered a series of tired performances since crossing the Atlantic and their World Cup challenge could be put to sleep in Seattle by a vibrant USA side who seem to have plenty of energy left in the tank.

Progress to the round of 16 has been fairly straightforward for USA, who opened with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and have continued to impress.

Preparation can be difficult for host nations due to a lack of competitive fixtures.

And the jury was out with regards to USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who had overseen three losses in his team's final four pre-tournament friendlies.

The heaviest of those losses came at the hands of Belgium, who arrived in Atlanta for a March meeting and registered a 5-2 success.

However, Pochettino wanted his team ready for the matches that mattered and his plans seems to be working.

After clinching top spot in Group D with a game to spare, the USA took the opportunity to rest senior players for the match against Turkey and suffered their first setback of the tournament as Kaan Ayhan's injury-time goal sealed a victory for the Crescent Stars.

However, the focus was already on the match that followed and USA were up to the task as they brushed aside Bosnia 2-0 despite the major inconvenience of Folarin Balogun's red card.

Baolgun received his marching orders in the 64th minute while the score was just 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

But the Stars and Stripes managed the game intelligently and were never seriously troubled by their opponents, who finished the game with just three efforts on target and an expected-goals (xG) figure of 0.25.

Balogun’s suspension has been suspended by Fifa so he will continue in attack for the co-hosts who will look at his unexpected inclusion as a huge boost, while he will be keen to make the most of it by adding to his three goals scored so far.

The USA will aim to play with the same aggressive, high-tempo style and their energy levels may overwhelm the Belgians, who appear to be running out of gas.

The draw could not have been much kinder to the Red Devils, who were widely expected to make light work of Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

But they performed poorly in draws against Egypt and Iran before winning 5-1 against a New Zealand side ranked 86th, the lowest of all 48 teams at the tournament.

Then they faced off against Senegal – the third-placed team in Group I – and somehow emerged victorious by virtue of Youri Tielemans' 125th minute penalty, despite having been outplayed for large parts of the game.

Belgium can point to a resilient streak and an unbeaten run which has extended to a remarkable 17 games.

But they are a team in steady decline since finishing third at Russia 2018 and their good fortune may be about to run out.

Precise Pulisic can pull the strings

Pochettino assembled a fairly youthful, dynamic squad, but he has some experienced players, including 89-cap attacker Christian Pulisic, who is having an increasing influence on the tournament.

Pulisic is nursing a calf strain which forced him to sit out USA's 2-0 triumph over Australia.

However, the 27-year-old was back in the starting line-up for the win over Bosnia and his exceptional technical ability and vision could hold the key to beating Belgium.

USA vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips

Malik Tillman to score at any time

The attacking midfielder is having a strong tournament and could be about to play a decisive role.

Youri Tielemans to commit two or more fouls

Tielemans has been overworked in the Belgian midfield and may struggle to avoid committing fouls.

Over 2.5 goals

Neither team looks watertight in defence so the possibilities are there for plenty of goals.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for our full USA vs Belgium Bet Builder preview

Key stats for USA vs Belgium

♦ USA have won four of their last six matches

♦ The Stars and Stripes have scored at least two goals in each of their last four fixtures

♦ Eight of USA's last 11 games have generated at least three goals

♦ Five of Belgium's last seven competitive matches have featured goals for both teams

♦ Five of Belgium's last nine fixtures have featured at least four goals

USA vs Belgium betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds USA 10-11 Belgium 10-11

Match betting (90 mins) Odds USA 31-20 Belgium 17-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

USA vs Belgium team news and predicted line-ups

USA

Folarin Balogun is available to play after Fifa suspended the red card the forward picked up against Bosnia. Defender Mark McKenzie (foot) and midfielder Cristian Roldan (quad) will be assessed after returning to training.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, A Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Tillman; Balogun, Pepi, Pulisic.

Rest of the squad: Turner, Brady, Scally, McKenzie, Dest, Trusty, M Robinson, Arfsten, Reyna, Aaronson, Roldan, Berhalter, Wright, Zendejas, Weah.

Belgium

Zeno Debast is yet to feature and remains an injury doubt. Romelu Lukaku has been building up his match fitness and could contend for his first start of the tournament.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Rest of the squad: De Winter, Debast, Fernandez-Pardo, Witsel, Lammens, De Ketelaere, Lukebakio, Ngoy, Meunier, Onana, Penders, Raskin, Saelemaekers, Seys, Moreira

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FAQs

When is USA vs Belgium?

The World Cup Round of 16 fixture between the USA and Belgium will take place on Tuesday, July 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 1am (Monday night).

Where is USA vs Belgium being played?

The USA take on Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Where can I watch USA vs Belgium?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of USA vs Belgium on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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