Uruguay vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Uruguay vs Spain World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 1am

Venue Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico

Stage of Competition Group H

TV channel ITV1

After a shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde on matchday one, Spain turned on the style to beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second Group H game.

La Roja are bidding to follow up that success with a victory over Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, who need a positive result in Guadalajara if they are to qualify for the round of 32.

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Uruguay vs Spain betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Spain to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Paddy Power

Spain were 3-0 up inside 25 minutes against Saudi Arabia on matchday two. Another fast start should set up an entertaining victory against Uruguay, who are under huge pressure following disappointing draws with the Saudis and Cape Verde.

Best player bet

Maxi Araujo to score or assist

15-4 bet365

Uruguay vs Spain World Cup match preview

Group H has been a miserable section for favourite backers as 1-16 shots Spain were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde on matchday one.

Uruguay also flopped at odds of 4-9 and 1-2 in their draws with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde so they will hope to fare better as underdogs against Spain in Guadalajara.

Marcelo Bielsa's men need at least a point to have a chance of making the last 32 but Spain are back on track thanks to a 4-0 rout of the Saudis.

The European champions took out their frustration from the Cape Verde stalemate, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes on matchday two.

Striker Mikel Oyarzabal and winger Lamine Yamal, making his first start of the tournament, scored Spain's goals before being rested for the second half.

Coach Luis de la Fuente freshened up his midfield after the break and his five substitutes – Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino – demonstrated Spain's attacking depth.

Bielsa, in contrast, is struggling to get a tune out of Uruguay, whose World Cup qualifying campaign started well with victories over Brazil and Argentina in late 2023.

But La Celeste have won only five of their last 24 matches, including narrow friendly victories over the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan in October 2025.

They have drawn five of their last six, also losing 5-1 to the USA in November, and have form and fitness concerns over several key players.

Experienced centre-back Jose Gimenez has only just returned to training and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo remains sidelined.

Striker Darwin Nunez, as short as 11-10 ante-post to be Uruguay's top tournament goalscorer, was dropped for the 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

Bielsa's men scored with their only two shots on target in that game and were fortunate not to concede an injury-time penalty.

They are under massive pressure, having been 1-7 to qualify at the start of the tournament, and Spain can take advantage.

Main man Maxi could unlock Spain's defence

Classy Uruguay playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta is expected to miss out due to a calf injury, increasing the creative burden on winger Maxi Araujo.

The Sporting star racked up five goals and four assists in 25 Primeira Liga starts in 2025-26, also scoring against Juventus and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

He has scored two of Uruguay's three goals at the World Cup and set up the other one for Agustin Canobbio with a smart knockdown against Cape Verde.

Uruguay vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips

Spain to be leading at half-time

Spain were 3-0 up at half-time against Saudi Arabia on matchday two and Uruguay have failed to score in the first half of seven of their last nine matches.

Over 9.5 corners

Uruguay racked up 25 corners in their first two Group H matches and Spain averaged 7.2 flag-kicks per game during World Cup qualifying.

Mikel Oyarzabal to score at any time

The sizzling Spain striker had five shots against Cape Verde before scoring twice and setting up Lamine Yamal in the first half against Saudi Arabia.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Uruguay vs Spain

♦ Uruguay have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games

♦ La Celeste have scored only three first-half goals in their last nine matches

♦ Uruguay have drawn five of their last six internationals

♦ Both teams have scored in only three of Spain's last 12 matches

♦ Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 14 goals in his last 13 starts for La Roja

Uruguay vs Spain betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Uruguay 6-1 Spain 1-2 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Uruguay vs Spain team news and predicted line-ups

Uruguay

Jose Gimenez is back in training but fellow centre-back Ronald Araujo and playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta remain sidelined. Striker Federico Vinas was preferred to Darwin Nunez against Cape Verde on matchday two.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Ugarte; Canobbio, Bentancur, Valverde, M Araujo; Vinas

Subs: De la Cruz, Rodriguez, Nunez, Aguirre, Bueno, Gimenez, Martinez, Mele, Pellistri, Piquerez, Rochet, Vina, Zalazar

Spain

Nico Williams played the final 30 minutes against Saudi Arabia and could replace Alex Baena on the left wing.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Subs: Ruiz, Merino, Baena, Torres, Pino, E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Iglesias, Llorente, Munoz, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Zubimendi

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FAQs

When is Uruguay vs Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Uruguay vs Spain takes place on Saturday, June 27 and kicks off at 1am BST.

Where is Uruguay vs Spain being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What TV channel is Uruguay vs Spain on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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