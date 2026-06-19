Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 21

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Miami Stadium, Florida

Stage of Competition Group H

TV channel BBC One

Cape Verde stunned pre-tournament favourites Spain in a 0-0 draw in their first World Cup appearance and they will be hoping to cause another stir when they meet South American heavyweights Uruguay in Miami Gardens.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in their Group H opener, La Celeste will be desperate to get off the mark and take the pressure off a closing clash with Spain.

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw-Uruguay double result

1pt 13-5 Hills

It may take time for Uruguay to break down a stubborn Cape Verde side, who would have gained plenty of confidence from their goalless game with Spain.

However, Spain had 27 shots and La Celeste finished strongly in their 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, registering 22 of their 27 shots after half-time.

Best player bet

Josimar Vozinha to make five or more saves

9-4 bet365

Uruguay vs Cape Verde World Cup match preview

Cape Verde produced one of the stories of the World Cup so far as they held European champions Spain to a goalless draw in their Group H opener but producing another defensive masterclass to keep Uruguay at bay may prove beyond them.

The third-smallest country in terms of population to qualify for a World Cup and ranked 67th in the rankings, tournament debutants Cape Verde were expected to be no match for a star-studded Spain.

However, the African minnows were cohesive, disciplined out of possession and stood firm, helped by veteran goalkeeper Josimar Vozinha, who made seven saves to stifle Spain.

Cape Verde defended deep in a five-man low block, on occasions crowding their box with almost the entire team, making it difficult for a possession-based team like La Roja to create clear-cut opportunities.

That is a problem that Uruguay will have to solve and it won’t come easily to them, especially as they need to win after their 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay started slowly in their opening assignment, trailing 1-0 at half-time and showing a lack of intensity as a result of being the only one of the 48 participating teams not to play a single warm-up match.

Marcelo Bielsa’s methods have come under intense scrutiny but they finished like a train and may feel they deserved more having had 22 shots, eight of which hit the target, in the second half alone.

This contest is likely to be played in a similar manner and backing La Celeste to stamp their authority after the interval could be the approach to take.

Cape Verde worked tirelessly in frustrating Spain so keeping things tight for as long as possible will be the instruction from manager Bubista, who knows his side will be readily picked off if they attempt to go toe to toe.

But inviting pressure will also lead to chances for Uruguay - Spain had 27 shots and hit the target seven times - and this is a fixture that Bielsa’s boys will feel they have to win with a clash against the European champions to come.

Sporting’s Maximiliano Araujo scored the late equaliser against the Saudis and his presence alongside Real Madrid star Federico Valverde and Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur should eventually help them find a way past courageous Cape Verde.

Cape Verde hero Vozinha in for another busy shift

Vozinha made seven saves in shutting out Spain in Cape Verde’s opener and it is expected to be another busy evening for the 40-year-old goalkeeper.

Cape Verde’s strategy will be to frustrate their opponents and play for the odd chance on the counter-attack but Vozinha is likely to face an onslaught.

Uruguay forced nine saves from Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais in their opening 1-1 draw and Vozinha will have to be on his guard.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips

Uruguay to win

Uruguay's persistence should pay off and they can come on plenty for the 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, when they had 27 shots.

Over 5.5 Uruguay corners

La Celeste had 14 corners in their Group H opener while Spain had 11 corners in their draw with Cape Verde, who will invite plenty of pressure.

Federico Valverde anytime goalscorer

Real Madrid's Valverde is Uruguay's shining light and he had three shots in the stalemate with Saudi Arabia, hitting the target twice.

Pays out at 5.6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Uruguay vs Cape Verde

♦ There have been no more than two goals in 11 of Uruguay's last 14 matches

♦ Uruguay have scored only one first-half goal in their last eight games

♦ Uruguay have drawn four of their last five matches

♦ Only one of Cape Verde's last eight internationals featured over 3.5 goals

♦ Uruguay have kept seven clean sheets in their last 11 internationals

Uruguay vs Cape Verde betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Uruguay

12-25 Cape Verde

6-1 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde team news and predicted line-ups

Uruguay

Ronald Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Joaquin Piquerez remain on the sidelines. Sebastian Caceres and Matias Vina overcame fitness concerns to start against Saudi Arabia but Jose Gimenez was deemed only fit enough for the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Vina; Ugarte, Bentancur; Valverde, Vinas, M Araujo; Nunez.

Subs: Bueno, Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, R Araujo, Piquerez, de la Cruz, de Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Canobbio, Martinez, Rodriguez, Sanabria, Zalazar, Aguirre.

Cape Verde

Jovane Cabral faces a fitness test, otherwise the Blue Sharks have no injury concerns and could be unchanged from the side that drew with Spain.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Diney Borges, L Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, L Duarte, Monteiro, J Cabral; Livramento.

Subs: Stopira, Pico, Paolo, W Pina, Pires, Rodrigues, D Duarte, Semedo, Arcanjo, Varela, Benchimol, Semedo, Da Costa, Costa.

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FAQs

When is Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Uruguay vs Cape Verde takes place on Sunday, June 21 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Uruguay vs Cape Verde being played?

The venue for the game is Miami Stadium, Florida.

What TV channel is Uruguay vs Cape Verde on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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