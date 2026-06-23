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Turkey vs USA prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Turkey face USA in Group D at the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at SoFi Stadium.
Turkey vs USA World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Friday, June 26
Kick-off 3am
Venue SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Stage of Competition Group C
TV channel ITV1
The USA are guaranteed to finish top of Group C following wins over Paraguay and Australia and Mauricio Pochettino's side would love to make it three out of three when they face Turkey in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
The Turks headed Stateside with high hopes having reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 and followed that with a strong qualifying campaign, but they will look to salvage some pride following two defeats before heading home.
Turkey vs USA betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
The USA kept their first clean sheet in ten games when they beat Australia 2-0 in their last group game and Turkey have shown they are capable of finding the net.
Things may finally come together for Vincenzo Montella's team who have had 62 attempts on goal in their two games without finding the net and we could be treated to an entertaining game even though it is a dead rubber.
Best player bet
Kenan Yildiz to score at any time
10-3 bet365, Hills
Turkey vs USA World Cup match preview
Life could not be much better for the USA after their two victories over Australia and Paraguay ensured their passage into the last 32 as Group C winners with a game to spare.
However, they could face their toughest test against Turkey in Los Angeles, even if their European opponents are unable to progress after two surprise defeats.
Vincenzo Montella's side headed to America with high hopes after winning six of their eight qualifiers following a creditable quarter-final exit at the Euros two years ago.
But it has been a disaster for a team many regarded as strong dark-horse candidates, so it could be a matter of how much they have left in the tank.
They have perhaps been unfortunate as they dominated possession in their losses to the South Americans and the Socceroos and it is virtually unfathomable that a team who have had 62 goal attempts in two matches have still failed to score.
That cannot be expected to carry on and they should be able to go home with a flourish.
A game that has little riding on it can still prove an entertaining affair and it is worth remembering that the Americans' clean sheet against Australia was their first in ten matches.
Mauricio Pochettino has four players on a yellow card which could have a bearing on his team selection and any decision to rest Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson could disrupt his defence.
So there could be opportunities for Turkey while home fans will be demanding their heroes put on a show, so there could be plenty of goals.
Yildiz can finally make his mark
Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz would have hoped to make a better impression at the tournament after scoring ten Serie A goals last season, and he can give Turkish fans something to cheer about in Los Angeles.
He has played one and a half matches and had a total of 12 attempts at goal, so he possesses a goal threat that the Americans may not be able to repel.
Turkey vs USA World Cup World Cup Bet Builder tips
Turkey or draw double chance
The USA have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten matches and the Turks have created plenty of chances in their opening two matches, so they can get something from their final Group C outing.
Over 4.5 Turkey corners
Vincenzo Montella's side had eight corners against Australia and 12 against Paraguay, so they are capable of earning five or more as they have nothing to lose against the Americans.
Ricardo Pepi anytime goalscorer
The PSV forward has had three shots in his 92 minutes of action and had 17 shots in his final five games of the Eredivisie season, so a first World Cup goal may not be far away.
Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Turkey vs USA World Cup
♦ Seven of the USA's last nine games have featured at least three goals.
♦ The USA have lost their last seven games against European opposition
♦ Mauricio Pochettino's side have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten outings
♦ Both teams have scored in each of the five head-to-heads.
♦ Just one of the USA's last 28 internationals have finished as a draw.
Turkey vs USA World Cup betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Turkey
|12-5
|USA
|19-20
|Draw
|31-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Turkey vs USA World Cup team news and predicted line-ups
Turkey
Midfielder Kenan Yildaz came through 90 minutes against Paraguay following a calf strain and should start. No fresh issues have been reported.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhonoglu, Yuksek; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu
Rest of squad: Bayindir, Gunok, Uzun, Soyuncu, Aydin, Gul, Kokcu, Celik, Kabak, Kahveci, Ozcan, Elmali, Aykan
USA
With a last-32 place already assured, Christian Pulisic could be rested while Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson could be held back to avoid suspensions.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Freese; Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, Arfsten; Roldon, Berhalter; Weah, Reyna, Zendejas; Pepi
Subs: Brady, Turner, A Robinson, M RObinson, Freeman, Richards, Dest, Aaronsen, Ream, Pulisic, Tillman, Adams, McKennie, Balogun, Wright
Read more World Cup previews:
Paraguay vs Australia prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction: 19-4 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
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FAQs
When is Turkey vs USA at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Turkey vs USA takes place on Friday, June 26, and kicks off at 3am BST.
Where is Turkey vs USA being played?
The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
What TV channel is Turkey vs USA on?
ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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