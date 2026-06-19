Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Turkey vs Paraguay World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 20

Kick-off 4am

Venue Levi's Stadium, San Francisco

Stage of Competition Group D

TV channel ITV

Turkey can get their World Cup campaign up and running with victory over a limited Paraguay side, who could be facing an early exit from the tournament.

Both teams began poorly in Group D - Paraguay were torn apart by co-hosts USA, losing 4-1, while Turkey were disappointingly beaten by Australia, 2-0 despite having 30 attempts at goal.

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Turkey vs Paraguay betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Turkey

3pts 19-20 Paddy Power

Turkey slipped to defeat against Australia but they were very wasteful and dominated for long spells, whereas Paraguay were well beaten by USA. Turkey were in good form going into the tournament and can get back on track with a comfortable success in San Francisco.

Best player bet

Arda Guler to score anytime

12-5 Paddy Power

Turkey vs Paraguay World Cup match preview

This clash in the second round of group fixtures is potentially crucial and, from what we've seen, Turkey look the better outfit.

Before their Socceroos setback, Turkey had been in fine form, winning their previous four games, including qualification playoffs against Romania and Kosovo, before warming up for the tournament with friendly wins over North Macedonia and Venezuela.

The manner of their loss to Australia also needs to be put into context. Vincenzo Montella's team had 72 per cent of the possession to their opponents' 28, fired off 30 shots to nine, had eight shots on target compared to four, and 51 touches in the opposition box, nearly three times the Aussie total of 18. They won the expected-goals (xG) battle too, with a figure of 1.33, compared to their opponents' 0.77.

All those stats point to Turkey being wasteful and somewhat unfortunate not to get anything from their tie in Vancouver and they should make amends against Paraguay as long as they have sorted out their issues up front.

The South Americans, in contrast, were well beaten by the US in their first game, the co-hosts securing a deserved 4-1 win. Their form in the lead-up to the World Cup over the winter and spring was patchy, with victories in friendlies over Mexico, Greece and Nicaragua, and defeats to Morocco, USA and South Korea.

Guler can be Turkey's inspiration

Arda Guler is one of Turkey's star men and the Real Madrid midfielder can help inspire his side when they need it most.

Guler had eight attempts in the opener against Australia, three of which were on target, and ended the game with an individual xG figure of 0.26.

He was as guilty as anyone in a Turkey shirt as the Crescent-Stars failed to make their dominance count, but a player of his quality is unlikely to make the same mistakes again.

Turkey vs Paraguay World Cup Bet Builder tips

Turkey to win

Turkey will want to quickly move on from their opening defeat and, in the context of their overall form, plus the revealing stats in their favour from the game, it probably can be cast aside as an anomaly. Montella's men look set to show their true colours against Paraguay.

Over 1.5 total goals

There were five goals in Paraguay's defeat to the States and two in Turkey's loss to the Aussies. We can expect two or more in San Francisco, especially as there were also over 1.5 goals in the two countries' two warm-up matches.

Arda Guler anytime goalscorer

Turkey need to turn it on up front to see off Paraguay and if, as expected, they are much better in the final third on Saturday, Real Madrid star Arda Guler could be their inspiration.

Pays out at 3-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Turkey vs Paraguay

♦ Turkey were on a four-game winning run before the Australia defeat

♦ Turkey won the shot count, had more corners, possession and touches in opposition box than Australia

♦ Paraguay have won three of their last eight games

♦ Turkey have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002

♦ Paraguay have not featured in the last three World Cups

Turkey vs Paraguay betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Turkey 19-20 Paraguay 14-5 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Turkey vs Paraguay team news and predicted line-ups

Turkey

Despite their opening defeat, coach Montella is likely to stick with the bulk of the side that started against the Aussies. Key men include skipper Hakan Calhanoglu, Real ace Arda Guler and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, while Fener forward Kerem Akturkoglu should get the nod to start in attack again.

One possible change is the return of Salih Ozcan in midfield with Ismael Yuksek the most likely to make way.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ozcan; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Subs: Yilmaz, Akgun, Yuksek, Gul, Muldur, Akaydin, Gunok, Kabak

Paraguay

Following their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of USA, Paraguay are likely to make some changes. Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal and was hooked at half-time so could be dropped, while his replacement, Mauricio, scored their only goal so is now in line to start.

Important midfielder Miguel Almiron is a reported injury doubt, but the hope is he will be passed fit. Julio Enciso and Antonio Sanabria should retain their places in attack.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Sosa, Mauricio, Almiron, Cubas; Enciso, Sanabria.

Subs: D Gomez, Bobadilla, Velazquez, Romero, Arce, Balbuena, Caballero, Canale

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FAQs

When is Turkey vs Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Turkey vs Paraguay takes place on Saturday, 20 June and kicks off at 4am BST.

Where is Turkey vs Paraguay being played?

The venue for the game is Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, San Francisco.

What TV channel is Turkey vs Paraguay on?

ITV is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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