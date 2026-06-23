Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction: 19-4 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 26th

Kick-off Midnight

Venue Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Stage of Competition Group F

TV channel BBC One

The Netherlands are keen to advance to the round of 32 as Group F winners and will fully expect to add another three points when they take on already-eliminated Tunisia in Kansas City.

A big win will be the target as they battle with Japan and Sweden for top spot.

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Tunisia vs Netherlands betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Netherlands to win & over 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

The Netherlands have been excellent to watch in the opening two rounds of fixtures and they can wrap their Group F campaign with a convincing success.

Ronald Koeman's side are playing a free-flowing brand of football and should have too much firepower for Tunisia, who are getting ready to pack their bags after suffering two heavy defeats under two different managers.

Best player bet

Yan Valery to be booked

4-1 bet365

Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup match preview

The Netherlands won plenty of admirers with their 5-1 demolition of Sweden and they can follow with a convincing victory over Tunisia in their final fixture before the knockout rounds.

There is plenty to play for in Group F with three teams – the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden – in contention to finish first.

But Tunisia's campaign is nearing its conclusion after they lost 5-1 to Sweden and 4-0 to Japan, ending their hopes of reaching the round of 32.

Tunisia's decision-makers hit the panic button within 24 hours of the loss to Sweden by sacking Sabri Lamouchi and appointing Herve Renard as head coach.

Renard accepted the responsibility of coaching at a third successive World Cup, having led Morocco and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, but was unable to find an instant fix.

The 57-year-old made three alterations for the Japan fixture, including a change of goalkeeper as Aymen Dahmen got the nod over Mouhib Chamakh, but there were no signs of improvement and the north Africans suffered another heavy defeat.

Tunisia were run ragged by the energetic Japanese and offered very little in attack despite an offensive reshuffle which resulted in Celtic's Sebastian Tounekti getting a start at centre-forward.

Their performance will have done nothing to overly concern the Dutch, whose main challenge is to maintain good habits and play with the same energy and intent which they have showed since the start of the tournament.

Koeman could make a few personnel changes with a view to keeping key men fresh and affording opportunities to fringe players, but his overriding ambition will be to oversee another strong performance and a victory which would ensure the minimum of a top-two finish.

The depth of Dutch resources may be tested at a later stage of the tournament, but there should be no hiccups against the Tunisians, who are set to suffer another heavy loss.

Dutch may make a fool out of Valery

One of the Netherlands' great strengths has been their effectiveness in wide areas.

The dynamic Dutch scored their opening three goals against Sweden after low crosses from open play.

Tunisia will know what is coming but their wing-backs – right-sided Yan Valery and left-sided Ali Abdi – may struggle to cope.

Former Southampton defender Valery has committed four fouls in the opening two games and looks overpriced for a caution.

Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup Bet Builder tips

Brian Brobbey first goalscorer

Brobbey bagged a brace on his second World Cup appearance and looks ready to start the scoring against Tunisia.

Netherlands -1 on handicap

Ronald Koeman could ring the changes but his side should ease to another wide-margin success.

A goal to be scored in both halves

There should be no easing off from the Oranje, who are keen to maintain high standards.

Pays out at 19-4 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Tunisia vs Netherlands

♦ Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 14 competitive matches

♦ The Dutch have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 11 fixtures

♦ Six of the Netherlands' last seven competitive games have generated at least four goals

♦ Tunisia have won just three of their last 20 World Cup fixtures

♦ The Carthage Eagles have conceded at least four goals in each of their last three matches

Tunisia vs Netherlands betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Tunisia 22-1 Netherlands 1-8 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Tunisia vs Netherlands team news and predicted line-ups

Tunisia

Herve Renard made three changes for the fixture against Japan and must ponder whether to make further adjustments as he seeks to avoid another heavy defeat. There are no reported injury concerns.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Ben Hamida, Rekik; Valery, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Abdi; Saad, Mejbri; Tounekti.

Rest of squad: Achouri, Arous, Ayari, Bronn, Mahmoud, Ben Hessen, Ben Ouanes, Chamakh, Chaouat, Chikhaoui, Elloumi, Gharbi, Khedira, Mastouri, Neffati.

Netherlands

Quinten Timber and Virgil van Dijk should be available but Frenkie de Jong is managing a minor issue and Crysencio Summerville will need to be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Hato; Gravenberch, Koopmeiners, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Rest of squad: Ake, Depay, Flekken, Geertruida, Kluivert, Lang, Roefs, Til, Weghorst, Van de Ven, Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Summerville, Timber.

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FAQs

When is Tunisia vs Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Tunisia vs Netherlands takes place on Friday, June 26, and kicks-off at midnight BST.

Where is Tunisia vs Netherlands being played?

The venue for the game is Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What TV channel is Tunisia vs Netherlands on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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