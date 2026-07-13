Tim Vickery: Argentina see England as their greatest rivals - but they are there for the taking

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Argentina see England as their biggest rivals and it's not just because of the Falklands War 44 years ago. This goes back much longer.

Look at the name of Lionel Messi's first club - Newell's Old Boys - look at the team who have won the league more than anyone else - River Plate. These are English names for a reason.

Football arrived in Argentina because it was an informal part of the British Empire. You did not have to invade a country, just control the purse strings and that's what Britain did, which in some respects means Argentina shares trains with English football.

Not many countries can match the English football pyramid but Argentina gets closer than most and that desire to follow your local club is another similarity, as are the football chants.

I think they have better songs and are more passionate, the English providing the superior humour and irony, but there really is so much in common.

However, if you look at the way Argentines define themselves stylistically, it would be the exact opposite of what English football was once all about. If English football was hard running and power, Argentines are balletic with Diego Maradona the pure essence of what football means in Argentina. That was a choice to be different.

The will to win will be high, but I make England favourites to progress through to the World Cup final at the expense of Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

It's a problem for South American countries that they get to test themselves on so few occasions against European opposition and the Nations League has made it even more difficult to arrange friendlies against each other.

That's one reason why Lionel Messi has played 204 times at international level and never faced England and it's also why I worry about joining the brigade to get rid of the current Fifa. It would almost certainly be a power grab by Uefa and Europe further leaving the rest of the world behind.

But it is telling that Argentina played against a decent European team for the first time on Saturday and they struggled so much against Switzerland when it was 11 versus 11.

England will be on another level entirely and you saw in the Swiss match why Argentina were not keen to take on Spain earlier this year in the Finalissima - a match between the champions of Europe and South America.

It was called off due to the Middle East troubles but Argentina did not want their confidence damaged ahead of the World Cup. Last year was no problem. In March it was a problem.

The team just is not functioning and they could have gone out in any of the three knockout matches and I'm not sure they will be able to cope with the physicality of England if they bring Premier League intensity.

It won't be easy having played at altitude in Mexico and followed that by a trip to Miami, but if England could have picked a realistic following game then it would probably be something like in an air-conditioned stadium against this Argentina side.

Argentinian fans are passionate singers Credit: Getty Images

Argentina's displays have been good for cardiologists around Buenos Aires and nobody else, with the supporters extremely concerned about the level of their performances.

Coach Lionel Scaloni always knew it was going to be a difficult tournament and history shows how difficult it is to go back-to-back for world champions. The extra knockout game has made that even tougher and they have carried too many injuries into the tournament.

Ultimately, only Leonardo Balerdi missed out and was replaced by Marcos Senesi but the fact Scaloni kept a handful of other reserve players close by in case they were needed just highlighted the concerns over a number of players.

That includes Julian Alvarez, who over the last year or so, has become even more influential than Messi to the team. He was not fit to start the tournament and had not looked like himself in the States until he scored a cracking finish against Switzerland.

Alvarez was also influential in the third goal and Argentina will be hoping he is slowly getting himself back to peak fitness at just the right time.

Tactically, it was long balls up to Alvarez against Switzerland, but I just don't see that working in this match. Who knows what they will do, though, because it's hard to see them passing through England with the midfield not working well and too narrow, but I can't see how they get over the top either. They will also be terrified of what England can do on the counter.

Scaloni tinkered with his team throughout the World Cup four years ago, but has been reluctant to do the same this time around. I do wonder if he could look at Giuliano Simeone as someone who could help carry the team up the pitch in transition because they have missed Angel Di Maria, who did that job so brilliantly in Qatar.

Messi used his inner Di Maria and drifted wide in the game against Egypt, realising the space was on the right and turned the tie around, but that was only possible because coach Hossam Hassan had completely lost his head and forgot to react to the positional change.

Thomas Tuchel is not going to do that and this could be the last meaningful match Messi plays at the World Cup.

He will be 43 by the time the next one comes around and he was slow to confirm his participation this year because he was worried about whether he could do himself justice.

Messi has done that and more, but the plan cannot have been for him to have played so many minutes and his first - and probably last - match against England could well end in defeat.

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