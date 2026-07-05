Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Colombia put in another dominant display to beat Ghana in the round of 32 and their defence has been their key strength.

Los Cafeteros will play Switzerland in the round of 32 and that goals could be at a premium in Vancouver, but there is plenty of value to be found in the alternative markets.

Only three teams have attempted more shots in this tournament than Colombia and there are plenty of standout individuals in the shots and fouls markets.

Bet Builder Switzerland vs Colombia Tue, 7 July, 21:00 Gustavo Puerta Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls Ricardo Rodriguez Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls Dan Ndoye Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On target Including Woodwork Luis Diaz Player To Have 3 Or More Shots £10 returns ≈ £74.19 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Switzerland vs Colombia Bet Builder

Gustavo Puerta to commit two or more fouls

Colombia central midfielder Gustavo Puerta put in a man-of-the-match performance against Ghana to continue a fantastic breakthrough campaign for the 22-year-old, and the Racing Santander youngster is not afraid to get stuck in.

He leads the way for Colombia in fouls committed and fouls won, registering three apiece against Ghana.

He has committed two or more fouls in three of his four games, and he will be doing battle with combative Swiss general Granit Xhaka, who has drawn nine fouls this tournament.

Ricardo Rodriguez to commit two or more fouls

Switzerland’s best-value option in the fouls market is left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, who was reprimanded three times against Algeria to take him to the top of the Swiss foul standings.

That was his second consecutive appearance in which he has committed three fouls and he has registered at least two offences in three of his four games.

Rodriguez will be tasked with keeping James Rodriguez in check, but he will also face attacking full-back Daniel Munoz on Colombia’s right, and the aforementioned Gustavo Puerta, who has been fouled seven times, also ventures out to the right on occasion.

Dan Ndoye one or more shots on target

Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi may be providing the majority of the goals for Switzerland, but Dan Ndoye has been a threat down Switzerland’s right and he will be hoping to add to his tally after scoring against Algeria.

Ndoye's 11 shots is more than any other Swiss player at the tournament and he also leads the way for shots on target with five.

He has tested the opposition goalkeeper at least once in all three of his starts, failing to do so only in his 11-minute cameo against Canada.

Luis Diaz three or more shots

Luis Diaz is the undisputed star of the Colombia attack and, while he hasn’t scored since the opener against Uzbekistan, that is not for a lack of trying.

He has attempted a Colombia-high 16 shots at this tournament and 14 of these have come in his last three games.

Diaz arrived at this tournament after a fantastic season with Bayern Munich and he will be looking to lead Los Cafeteros to a second World Cup quarter-final appearance.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 6.42-1 with Paddy Power

There are some intriguing individual battles across the pitch to look forward to and a few standout attackers on both sides, so focusing on the fouls and shots market appeals.

Diaz and Ndoye have been trigger-happy this tournament, while the battle between Granit Xhaka and Gustavo Puerta could be intense.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Switzerland vs Colombia Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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