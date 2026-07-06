Switzerland vs Colombia prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, July 7

Kick-off 9pm

Venue BC Place, Vancouver

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel ITV1

An incisive attacking performance against Algeria sent Switzerland to the round of 16 for the fourth successive World Cup, but they have not been beyond this stage since they hosted the 1954 tournament and their wait for a third quarter-final appearance may be extended by an impressive Colombia side.

Driven by the excellent form of Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi, who have a combined nine goal contributions, Switzerland recovered from an opening-round draw with Qatar to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada and Algeria, but Los Cafeteros represent their biggest test and they could come up short.

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Switzerland vs Colombia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Colombia

2pts 5-4 bet365

Switzerland may have recovered from their shaky opening-round draw with Qatar, but Colombia will be their biggest test and the Swiss have not been beyond the round of 16 since they hosted the tournament in 1954. Colombia have seen off the threat of DR Congo and Ghana and were unfortunate not to beat Portugal in the group stage.

Best player bet

Ricardo Rodriguez over 1.5 fouls

9-5 Hills

Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup match preview

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in their round of 32 tie, but that scoreline does not reflect the level of dominance the South American side exerted in Kansas City and it is illustrative of how well they have performed against tricky opposition.

They were unfortunate not to beat Group K favourites Portugal and, while Ghana and DR Congo are not elite opposition, they both gave England a tough time and Colombia beat them with relative ease, despite the narrow scoreline.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side have not conceded a goal since a freak equaliser from Uzbekistan in the second half of their opener. Perhaps even more impressively, they allowed Ghana, Portugal, and DR Congo just three shots on target in total while testing the opposition goalkeeper 23 times themselves.

In Daniel Munoz and Luis Diaz, they have two fantastic players who have chipped in with three goals and an assist, and they made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 2014.

Colombia finished as runners-up in the 2024 Copa America and only Argentina and Ecuador bettered their World Cup qualifying record.

Switzerland have conceded in eight of their last ten matches and face a side who have shipped just two goals in their last six matches, so any slip-up from the Swiss defence could spell the end of their World Cup campaign, and a tight win for the favourites is likely.

Rodriguez faces difficult test

Ricardo Rodriguez has committed a Switzerland-high nine fouls in his four World Cup appearances and faces a difficult challenge to keep quiet Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old attacker who starred in Colombia’s 2014 run to the quarter-finals may not have the agility he once possessed, but he teams up well on the right with Gustavo Puerta and Daniel Munoz, with Puerta being fouled a team-high seven times so far.

Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Gustavo Puerta to commit two or more fouls

No Colombia player has committed more fouls than Gustavo Puerta at this World Cup, with the 22-year-old midfielder committing at least two fouls in three of his four games.

Ricardo Rodriguez to commit two or more fouls

Ricardo Rodriguez committed three fouls last time out for the second successive match, and he has registered two or more fouls in three of his four appearances.

Dan Ndoye one or more shots on target

Dan Ndoye has attempted a Switzerland-high 11 shots so far at this tournament and has hit the target with five of those, registering at least one attempt on target in all three of his starts.

Luis Diaz three or more shots

Luis Diaz is the star of this Colombia attack and arrived at the World Cup off the back of an excellent season with Bayern Munich. He has had 16 shots this tournament and 14 in his last three outings.

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

Click here to read our full Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder preview

Key stats for Switzerland vs Colombia

♦Switzerland have been eliminated in the round of 16 in five of their last six World Cup appearances.

♦Colombia have won five of their last six matches.

♦Los Cafeteros have allowed their opponents just three shots on target in their last three games.

♦Luis Diaz has had 14 shots in his last three appearances.

♦Switzerland have conceded in eight of their last ten games.

Switzerland vs Colombia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Switzerland 13-10 Colombia 8-13

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Switzerland 5-2 Colombia 5-4 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Switzerland vs Colombia team news and predicted line-ups

Switzerland

Silvan Widmer came off the bench against Algeria and appears to have recovered from his thigh injury. Fellow defender Luca Jaquez is expected to be sidelined again after picking up an injury against Canada.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

Subs: Aebischer, Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Itten, Jashari, Keller, Muheim, Mvogo, Okafor, Rieder, Sow, Widmer

Colombia

Striker Jhon Cordoba (hamstring) will miss the rest of the tournament so Luis Suarez should start in the centre-forward role.



Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, J Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Subs: S Arias, Campaz, Carrascal, Castano, Ditta, Gomez, Hernandez, Machado, Mina, Montero, Ospina, Portilla, Quintero, Rios

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FAQs

When is Switzerland vs Colombia at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Switzerland vs Colombia takes place on Tuesday, July 7 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Switzerland vs Colombia being played?

The venue for the game is BC Place in Vancouver.

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Colombia on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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