Switzerland vs Canada prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Switzerland vs Canada World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24th

Kick-off 8pm

Venue BC Place, Vancouver

Stage of Competition Group B

TV channel ITV1

Canada and Switzerland have taken charge of Group B and will be battling for top spot in their contest at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Canadians need a point to advance to the round of 32 as sectional winners, while Switzerland require a victory to climb from second to first.

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Switzerland vs Canada betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Switzerland

2pts 29-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Switzerland are the top seeds in Group B and they can show their quality and composure by defeating the co-hosts in front of a partisan crowd.

The Canadians will be buzzing after their 6-0 victory against Qatar, but a reality check could be administered by the Swiss, who came on strong towards the end of their 4-1 success over Bosnia.

Best player bet

Johan Manzambi to score or assist

13-5 bet365

Switzerland vs Canada World Cup match preview

Switzerland have been playing catchup since their unexpected 1-1 draw against Qatar, but they were the pre-tournament favourites to win Group B and can finish top of the section by defeating Canada.

It is highly likely that Canada and Switzerland will finish in the top two, but there is plenty riding on the game because the group winner will face a third-placed team in the next round.

And there is an added bonus for Canada, who know that first place allows them to continue playing in Vancouver in the round of 32 and the round of 16, should they make it that far.

Canada won a World Cup match for the first time with last Thursday's 6-0 success over Qatar, although it was tough to assess their performance.

Jesse Marsch's side approached the game in the right way and were two goals ahead inside the opening half an hour, but they were assisted by Qatari indiscipline for the remainder of the game with Homam El-Amin and Assim Madibo receiving red cards in the 33rd and 58th minutes.

Three of Canada's goals came against nine men and there was a price to pay for the victory with midfielder Ismael Kone suffering a broken leg.

Marsch will be forced into at least one midfield change and is sweating on the fitness of captain Stephen Eustaquio, who was a notable absentee from training.

And, while Canada will be weaker than they were for matchday two, Switzerland might have two extra options with Zeki Amdouni and Noah Okafor closing in on full match fitness.

The Swiss clash against Bosnia was goalless at the time of the second hydration break with little sign of the drama to follow.

But Murat Yakin made a triple substitution, bringing on Djibril Sow, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas, and there was an immediate upturn in performance.

Manzambi contributed two goals, including a superb deadlock-breaking volley, while Vargas supplied an assist and a goal as the Swiss netted four times in 24 minutes.

Both players could start against Canada and their influence may tip the balance in Switzerland's favour.

Manzambi makes things happen

Over the years Switzerland established a reputation as well-organised, hard-working team which lacked outstanding individual talent.

But they have unearthed a genuine match-winner in Manzambi, who could be a huge star for them over the next decade.

The 20-year-old had a breakout season for Freiburg, delivering seven goals and six assists, and scored twice for Switzerland during World Cup qualifying.

He has power, pace and vision and could be the man to ruin Canadian hopes of a first-place finish.

Switzerland vs Canada World Cup Bet Builder tips

Ruben Vargas to score at any time

Vargas delivered a goal and an assist as a substitute against Bosnia and could be primed for a start against Canada.

Over 2.5 goals

The scene is set for a high-scoring game with Switzerland going all out for the win and Canada eager to build on their thumping victory over Qatar.

Both teams to score

The Swiss are far from rock solid in defence and a clean sheet may elude them in Vancouver.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Switzerland vs Canada

♦ Switzerland are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games

♦ The Swiss have started the scoring in seven of their last eight matches

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Switzerland's last eight fixtures

♦ Canada have scored less than three goals in ten of their last 11 matches

♦ The Canadians have failed to win seven of their last ten games

Switzerland vs Canada betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Switzerland 29-20 Canada 21-10 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Switzerland vs Canada team news and predicted line-ups

Switzerland

Miro Muheim is managing a calf problem but Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Noah Okafor (calf) are back in contention.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Manzambi, Embolo, Vargas.

Rest of squad: Sow, Ndoye, Itten, Rieder, Jaquez, Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Jashari, Keller, Mvogo, Okafor, Zakaria, Muheim.

Canada

Ismael Kone (broken leg) misses the rest of the tournament and fellow midfielder Stephen Eustaquio has been absent from training and faces a late assessment. Alphonso Davies (hamstring) could be involved in some capacity, but Alfie Jones (ankle) remains unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Ahmed; J David, Larin.

Rest of squad: Oluwaseyi, Millar, Shaffelburg, Osorio, P David, Bombito, Choiniere, Davies, Goodman, Jones, Nelson, Sigur, St. Clair, Waterman.

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FAQs

When is Switzerland vs Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Switzerland vs Canada takes place on Wednesday, June 24th and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Switzerland vs Canada being played?

The venue for the game is BC Place in Vancouver.

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Canada on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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